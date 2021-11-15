Riverview Girls, Sarasota Boys Claim FHSAA 4A State Titles

2021 FHSAA Championships – Class 4A

Friday, November 12, 2021

Sailfish Splashpark Aquatics Athletic Center, Stuart, FL

Results (PDF)

The Riverview High School girls and Sarasota High School boys walked away with state championship titles on Friday at the FHSAA Class 4A Championships in Stuart, Florida.

GIRLS RECAP

The Riverview (Sarasota) girls won their first state title since 2013 by putting up 275 points to clear runner-up Winter Park (256.5) by 18.5. 2019 champions Oviedo rounded out the top three, while defending champs Creekside finished back in fifth.

Leading the charge for Riverview was sophomore stud Gracie Weyant, who claimed a pair of individual titles in the girls’ 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

Weyant won the 200 IM by close to three seconds in 2:01.15, and followed up at the end of the meet by repeating her victory from last year in the 100 breast. Weyant clocked 1:01.61 in that event, one tenth off her winning time from 2020.

Also winning for Riverview was another sophomore, Addison Sauickie, who cruised to a two-second victory in the 200 free (1:47.78).

Two of the other top performers of the meet were Jupiter senior Heidi Smithwick and Lake Nona senior Jordan Agliano, who both had one win and one runner-up finish apiece to score 37 individual points.

Smithwick won the 50 free (22.72) and took second in the 100 fly, where Agliano claimed the victory in 53.03 (to Smithwick’s 53.85).

Agliano added a second-place finish in the 100 back behind Creekside’s Gavin Grace (55.09).

OTHER WINNERS

200 Medley Relay – Windermere (Reynolds, Powell, Reese, Larweth), 1:44.06

1-Meter Diving – Emilie Moore, Boca Raton, 471.40

100 Free – Kaylin Herbert, Oviedo, 50.74

500 Free – Gabriella Goodwin, Oviedo, 4:50.84

200 Free Relay – Winter Park (Semmen, I.Lojewski, A.Lojewski, Bowley), 1:34.83

400 Free Relay – Winter Park (I.Lojewski, Chasser, Hirschmann, Bowley), 3:23.91

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

Riverview Sarasota, 275.0 Winter Park High School, 256.5 Oviedo High School, 252.0 Windermere High School, 192.0 Creekside High School, 155.0

BOYS RECAP

After winning the 3A title last year, the Sarasota boys roared to the 4A crown this year with 211 points, 38 clear of runner-up Venice. Venice edged out three-time defending champs Oviedo by a mere half-point.

Seminole High School’s Dawson Joyce was a standout performer at the meet, sweeping the boys’ 50 and 100 freestyle events for the fourth straight year to give him eight individual state titles for his high school career.

Joyce topped the 50 free in a time of 19.77, .02 quicker than last year, with Sandalwood senior Larry Salls (19.97) also eclipsing the 20-second barrier.

In the 100 free, Joyce won in decisive fashion with a final time of 43.80, with Lake Brantley’s Sage Sungail (44.46) in second. In 2020, Joyce won in 43.59.

Also sweeping his individual events was Riverside’s Liam Custer. Custer, also a senior, repeated in both the 200 IM (1:46.82) and 500 free (4:21.11), winning both by wide margins.

OTHER WINNERS

200 Medley Relay – Lake Brantley (Basinger, Deeter, Krstolic, Sungail), 1:33.00

200 Free – Kyle Korvick, Miami Palmetto, 1:36.85

1-Meter Diving – Christian Torres, William T Dwyer, 401.35

100 Fly – Gage Hulbert, Mandarin, 48.01

200 Free Relay – Boca Raton (Nordheim, Piper, Johnson, zum Tobel), 1:25.08

100 Back – Felipe Costa, Celebration, 49.04

100 Breast – Juan Mora, Doral, 54.71

400 Free Relay – Oviedo (Christensen, Oliva, Walker, Reynolds)

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES