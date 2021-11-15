Absent From ISL Playoffs, Kirill Prigoda Entered In Russian SC C’ships

2021 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 16th – Sunday, November 21st

St. Petersburg, Russia

SCM (25m)

Qualifying competition for World Short Course Championships

Entries/Results

Livestream

The 2021 Russian Short Course Championships are upon us, with the six-day competition kicking off tomorrow, Tuesday, November 16th in St. Petersburg.

The meet represents the second of two qualifying competitions for this year’s FINA World Short Course Championships set for December in Abu Dhabi. Russian swimmers could also have qualified via performances at this year’s European Short Course Championships held in Kazan.

As such, several big names are missing from this meet, including Kliment Kolesnikov, Vlad Morozov, Evgeny Rylov, Ilya Borodin, Anastasia Kirpichnikovaz and Maria Kameneva, just to name a few.

However, among the notables that are racing this week includes Kirill Prigoda, the reigning Russian national record holder in the SCM 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.

25-year-old Prigoda is indeed on the entry lists after having been absent from International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs as a member of London Roar.

Prigoda did not race at the European Short Course Championships; therefore, this competition represents his only opportunity to add his name to the Russian roster for Abu Dhabi in order to defend his 2018 world title in the 200m breaststroke.

Other high-profile Russian swimmers entered in this week’s meet include the following: Ivan Girev, Danila Izotov, Danil Markov, Sergey Fesikov, Pavel Samusenko, Grigory Tarasevich, Mikhail Vekovishchev, Alexander Nikolaev, Alexander Zhigalov, Oleg Kostin, Arina Durkova, Daria S. Ustinova, Valeria Salamatina, Veronica Andrusenko, Daria Vaskina, Daria K. Ustinomova, Yuliya Efimova, Nika Godun, Svetlana Chimrova, Anastasia Markova.