Raf Hendriks posts DII-Leading 200 Back at JoAnn Andregg Invite

Joann Andregg Invites

November 12-13, 2021

St. Paul, MN

SCY invite

Full results available on Meet Mobile: “JoAnn Andregg Invite”

University of St. Thomas, a newly-minted Division I school in St. Paul, Minnesota kicked off college invite season last weekend with the JoAnn Andregg invite. The meet featured Division I St. Thomas along with two of Minnesota Division II schools, St. Cloud State and Minnesota State-Mankato.

The highlight of the meet came from St. Cloud sophomore Raf Hendriks, who won two individual events and played a key role on three of St. Cloud’s winning relays. In his first individual event, the 500 free, Hendriks posted a season-best 4:35.27 to win by over 12 seconds. On the meet’s second day, Hendriks swam his signature event, the 200 back, and posted a Division II-leading time of 1:46.71. The swim marks a season best for the sophomore, whose lifetime best stands at 1:45.23 from last year’s GLIAC Championships.

Hendriks’ other swims all came on St. Cloud’s relays, where he led off the 800 free relay in 1:40.52, split 21.74 on the fly leg of the 200 medley relay and led off the Huskies’ 400 free relay in 46.06. Swimswam has confirmed that all of Hendriks’ swims were unsuited.

A native of the Netherlands, Hendriks was a game-changing commitment for St. Cloud when he joined the team last fall and walked in the door with converted NCAA Division II qualifying times. His freshman season did not disappoint, as Hendriks was St. Cloud’s leading scorer at the 2021 GLIAC Championships, where he finished 3rd in the 200 free in 1:37.79, 3rd in the 100 back in 49.01 and was the conference champion in the 200 back in 1:45.23.

Hendriks followed up his conference results at the Division II NCAA’s by finishing in 14th in the 200 free and 7th in the 200 back to earn a pair of All American honors.

Other notable results: