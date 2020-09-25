Dutch Backstroker Raf Hendriks to Join St. Cloud State Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Raf Hendriks from Berg en Terblijt, Netherlands has committed to Saint Cloud State University for the fall of 2020 and is wrapping up his first weeks under coach Jeff Hegle.

Hendriks is a two-time-Dutch national runner-up in the 100 and 200 backstroke and owns state records in the 200 backstroke and 200/400 freestyle, in both LCM and SCM. He won the SCM 100 back (56.37) and was a top-8 finisher in the 100 free (52.12), 50 back (27.25), and 100 fly (57.34) at the International Friendship Meet in Maastricht in December 2019. At the 2019 Swim Cup Eindhoven, he competed in the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 fly and finaled in both backstrokes.

Converted times to yards:

200 backstroke – 1.47.2

100 backstroke – 49.1

200 freestyle – 1.39.0

500 freestyle – 4.28.5

St. Cloud State men finished 4th at the 2020 GLIAC Championships. Hendriks’ converted times would have put him in the A finals of the 100/200 back and 200/500 free. He would have qualified for NCAA Division II Championships in the 200 back and his times in the 100 back and 200/500 free were in the invited zone.

Kendriks will join the class of 2025 with Otto Belschner, Andy Dillon, Joe Esterle, Lucas Hammontree, Max Khaperman, Charlie Koebele, Isaac Roush, Payton Rudeen, Andres Santiago Hernandez, Jacob Swier, Dylan Von Bargen, and Jack Whinnery.

