FHSAA 2A Runner-up Hunter Scott Commits to Miami RedHawks

Hunter Scott from Rotonda West, Florida has announced her verbal commitment to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she will join Illinois’ Sydney Colburn in the class of 2022.

“I chose Miami University because of it’s [sic] incredible mix of athletics and academics. The entire team and coaching staff were so welcoming. I can’t wait to spend the next four years with them as a RedHawk.”

The Lemon Bay High School (Englewood) senior just competed in her last high school championship at the 2017 FHSAA Class 2A Championships. She was runner-up in the 100 free (52.12) and took fifth in the 200 free (1:51.65). Scott swims year-round with Sarasota YMCA Sharks and focuses on the entire range of freestyle distances. At last December’s Winter Juniors East, she competed in the 200 free, 500 free, and 1650 free individually, and she went PBs in the 200 and 1650. At 2017 YMCA Short Course Nationals she added new best times in the 100 free and 1000 free. Scott improved her lifetime bests in the 50/100 freestyles during long-course season.

Scott’s best 1650 time would have scored in the top-16 at 2017 MAC Championships; her 200 free and 500 free would have been just a tick out of qualifying range for finals (MAC only swims an A final and a B final).

Top SCY times:

100 free – 51.60

200 free – 1:51.40

500 free – 4:57.67

1000 free – 10:18.63

1650 free – 17:17.48

Thank you to everyone for making my last states one to remember! Proud to be a Manta Ray💙 @FHSAA @FlaSwimNetwork pic.twitter.com/oTavaZlnHD — Hunter Scott (@swimgirlhunter) November 4, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].