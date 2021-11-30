Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Federica Pellegrini’s Last Race: Photo Vault

Federica Pellegrini ended her career today, during the first day of the 2021 Italian Winter Short Course Championships.

After winning the last gold of her career in the women’s 200m free, Pellegrini was joined in the pool by six of her historic rivals: Femke Heemskerk, Sarah Sjostrom, Camelia Potec, Sara Isakovic, Evelyn Verraszto and Alice Mizzau.

Lane 1 was empty, but is symbolically occupied by the late French champion Camille Muffat. Her cap was resting on the block.

She called them “swimming friends” and together with her they dove into the water for a very exciting 50-meter freestyle.

They swam loose until the 25-meter turn, then, they all went to lane #4 to celebrate Federica.

At the wall, the president of CONI (the Italian National Olympic Committee) Giovanni Malagò waited to pay tribute, before diving into the water with her.

These are the images captured by the Italian photo agency Deepbluemedia.

Sara Isakovic, Camelia Potec, Femke Heemskerk, Sara Sjoestroem, Alice Mizzau, Federica Pellegrini, Evelyn Verraszto Photo Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto

Pellegrini Federica
Freestyle Women Event
Riccione 30/11/2021 Stadio del Nuoto
Campionati Italiani Assoluti di Nuoto in Vasca Corta
Photo Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto

Pellegrini Federica Circolo Canottieri Aniene
50m Stile Libero Donne – Freestyle Women Event
Riccione 30/11/2021 Stadio del Nuoto
Campionati Italiani Assoluti di Nuoto in Vasca Corta
Photo Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto

Pellegrini Federica Circolo Canottieri Aniene Last Race
200m Stile Libero Donne – Freestyle Women
Riccione 30/11/2021 Stadio del Nuoto
Campionati Italiani Assoluti di Nuoto in Vasca Corta
Photo Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto

Tuffo in acqua di Federica Pellegrini e Giovanni Malago Presidente CONI
50m Stile Libero Donne – Freestyle Women Event
Riccione 30/11/2021 Stadio del Nuoto
Campionati Italiani Assoluti di Nuoto in Vasca Corta
Photo Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto

 

