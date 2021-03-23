Event-by-Event Breakdowns & Predictions for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
New podcast idea: Mel reads bed time stories
Go the F*kc to Sleep, read by Mel Stewart
800 free relay – Texas
200 Free Relay – Cal
500 Free K.Smith 4:05.99
200 IM S.Casas 1:38.30
50 Free R.Hoffer 18.30
400 Medley relay – Cal
400 IM C.Foster 3:34.99
100 Fly R.Hoffer – 44.29
200 Free K.Smith – 1:29.29
100 Breast M.McHugh – 49.50
100 Back S. Casas – 43.20
200 Medley – Texas
1650 Free R. Finke – 14:09
200 Back S. Casas – 1:35.99
100 Free R. Hoffer – 40.89
200 Breast R. Whitley 1:47.00
200 Fly T. Julian – 1:37.89
400 Free Relay – Texas
WAY too fast across the board IMO, but love to see predictions. This is what I’m thinking:
800 Free Relay – Texas
200 Free Relay – Cal
500 Free K.Smith 4:05.61 NCAA
200 IM S.Casas 1:38.79
50 Free R.Hoffer 18.44
400 Medley relay – Texas
400 IM C.Foster 3:34.62
100 Fly A. Jiang – 44.45
200 Free K.Smith – 1:29.89
100 Breast M.McHugh – 50.03
100 Back S. Casas – 44.14
200 Medley – Louisville or Texas
1650 Free R. Finke – 14:17.84
200 Back S. Casas – 1:35.71 NCAA
100 Free D. Krueger – 40.80
200 Breast R. Whitley 1:47.33 NCAA
200 Fly N. Albiero – 1:38.31
400 Free Relay – Texas