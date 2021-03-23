Event-by-Event Breakdowns & Predictions for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with SwimSwam writers and swimming aficionados Robert Gibbs and Karl Ortegon to discuss and predict every event in the upcoming 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships.

From a team perspective, it’s a 2-horse race. Texas and Cal look to be primed to have a battle for the title once again. There are many strong teams, but none have the top-end talent or depth to match the defending champions from 2019 (Cal) or the 4-time champions before that (Texas, 2015-2018).

From an individual standpoint, short course standouts like Kieran Smith and Shaine Casas will finally get a swing at multiple NCAA titles. We will also get to see how a lot of youngsters handle their second taper after blowing up at their conference meets.

