Event-by-Event Breakdowns & Predictions for the 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships

I sat down with SwimSwam writers and swimming aficionados Robert Gibbs and Karl Ortegon to discuss and predict every event in the upcoming 2021 Men’s NCAA Championships.
From a team perspective, it’s a 2-horse race. Texas and Cal look to be primed to have a battle for the title once again. There are many strong teams, but none have the top-end talent or depth to match the defending champions from 2019 (Cal) or the 4-time champions before that (Texas, 2015-2018).
From an individual standpoint, short course standouts like Kieran Smith and Shaine Casas will finally get a swing at multiple NCAA titles. We will also get to see how a lot of youngsters handle their second taper after blowing up at their conference meets.

Sun Yangs Hammer
32 minutes ago

New podcast idea: Mel reads bed time stories

Blackflag82
Reply to  Sun Yangs Hammer
11 minutes ago

Go the F*kc to Sleep, read by Mel Stewart

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Blackflag82
Grant Drukker
28 minutes ago

800 free relay – Texas

200 Free Relay – Cal
500 Free K.Smith 4:05.99
200 IM S.Casas 1:38.30
50 Free R.Hoffer 18.30
400 Medley relay – Cal

400 IM C.Foster 3:34.99
100 Fly R.Hoffer – 44.29
200 Free K.Smith – 1:29.29
100 Breast M.McHugh – 49.50
100 Back S. Casas – 43.20
200 Medley – Texas

1650 Free R. Finke – 14:09
200 Back S. Casas – 1:35.99
100 Free R. Hoffer – 40.89
200 Breast R. Whitley 1:47.00
200 Fly T. Julian – 1:37.89
400 Free Relay – Texas

wow
Reply to  Grant Drukker
7 minutes ago

WAY too fast across the board IMO, but love to see predictions. This is what I’m thinking:

800 Free Relay – Texas

200 Free Relay – Cal
500 Free K.Smith 4:05.61 NCAA
200 IM S.Casas 1:38.79
50 Free R.Hoffer 18.44
400 Medley relay – Texas

400 IM C.Foster 3:34.62
100 Fly A. Jiang – 44.45
200 Free K.Smith – 1:29.89
100 Breast M.McHugh – 50.03
100 Back S. Casas – 44.14
200 Medley – Louisville or Texas

1650 Free R. Finke – 14:17.84
200 Back S. Casas – 1:35.71 NCAA
100 Free D. Krueger – 40.80
200 Breast R. Whitley 1:47.33 NCAA
200 Fly N. Albiero – 1:38.31
400 Free Relay – Texas

Last edited 4 minutes ago by wow
