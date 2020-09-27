Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

European Jr Medalist Sven Schwarz Hits 800 Free German Age Record

2020 BUNDESSTÜTZPUNKT-WETTKAMPF BERLIN

While competing on day 2 of the Bundesstützpunkt-Wettkampf Berlin meet, 18-year-old Sven Schwarz produced a solid 800m free time of 7:56.37 to check-in with a new German Age Record.

Schwarz has actually been faster, owning a lifetime best of 7:53.74 in this event. He notched that result last year in Kazan en route to taking bronze at the European Junior Championships; however, he was 17 years of age at the time. Thus, his 7:56.37 this evening represents a new German National Age Record for 18-year-old men.

Splits for Schwarz’s swim tonight check-in as follows:

Schwarz’s name was already in the news today, as he nearly saw his World Junior Record in the short course version of this 800m free event fall at the hands of Australia’s Thomas Neill. Schwarz set the WJR mark at the 7:36.00 punched in November of 2019, with Neill hitting the wall just .10 outside of it tonight in Brisbane.

