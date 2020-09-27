Zhang Yufei Becomes China’s First Woman 100 Freestyler Under 53 Seconds

2020 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 26th – October 2nd

Qingdao, China

LCM (50m)

Results via Asian Media

Zhang Yufei joined the record-breaking party at this year’s Chinese Swimming Championships, as the 22-year-old became the nation’s first-ever woman 100m freestyler under 53 seconds.

Hitting a time in the 100m free heats of 52.90, Zhang’s new lifetime best hacked .23 off of the previous Chinese national record of 53.13 Pang Jiaying put on the books in 2009.

Entering this meet, Zhang’s personal best rested at the 54.09 she produced 3 years ago at this same meet. She has been a prolific butterflier on the world racing circuit in the past few years, taking the 200m fly gold and 100m fly silver at the 2018 Asian Games. She also raced in the 100m and 200m fly events in Gwangju at last year’s World Championships, placing 13th and 26th, respectively.

Wang’s most recent performance in the 100m free sits at the 55.16 she registered at these Chinese Championships in 2018.

Her 52.90 groundbreaking swim here now checks Wang in as the world’s 17th fastest performer all-time, with a final swim yet to go here in Qingdao.

Splits not available at the time of publishing.