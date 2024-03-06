Etobicoke’s Delia Lloyd Moves To #7 In Canadian 15-17 Age Group With 1:00.4 100 Back At OSC

2024 Winter Ontario Swimming Championships

February 29 – March 3, 2024

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Meet Results

Full Team Scores

Delia Lloyd won four events, highlighted by a blistering swim in the 100 back, to lead the Etobicoke Swim Club to the overall team title at the Winter Ontario Championships (LCM) last weekend in Toronto.

Lloyd, 17, put up a time of 1:00.45 in the 100 back to rank #7 all-time in the Canadian girls’ 15-17 age group, moving up from 11th where she stood with her previous PB of 1:01.08, which was set en route to a 5th-place finish at the 2023 World Juniors in September.

All-Time Canadian Rankings, Girls’ 15-17 100 Backstroke (LCM)

Taylor Ruck, 58.97 – 2018 Commonwealth Games Jade Hannah, 59.62 – 2017 World Juniors Summer McIntosh, 59.64 – 2024 Southern Zone South Sectionals Kayla Sanchez, 59.82 – 2019 Canadian Trials Ashley McMillan, 1:00.00 – 2022 Trials Prep Invite Danielle Hanus, 1:00.44 – 2015 World Juniors Delia Lloyd, 1:00.45 – 2024 Ontario Winter Championships Madison Broad, 1:00.53 – 2018 Junior Pan Pacs Sinead Russell, 1:00.56 – 2011 Mare Nostrum – Canet Kristina Steins, 1:00.85 – 2013 Canadian Trials

Also delivering an impressive swim in the 100 back was Brock Niagara Aquatics’ Madison Kryger, who won the girls’ 15-year-old age category in 1:01.48, which ranks her 5th all-time among 15-year-old Canadians and 10th in the 15-16 age group.

Lloyd also set new best times on the way to wins in the 50 free (25.83/25.70 in prelims) and 100 free (55.41), and also won the 200 back (2:12.92/2:12.62 in prelims), just shy of her 2:11.74 PB set in January at the Knoxville Pro Swim (which ranks 11th in the 15-17 age group).

Topping Lloyd and emerging as the High Point Award winner in the girls’ 16 & over age group was Nepean’s Julie Brousseau, who is headed to the University of Florida next season.

Brousseau, 18, won the 200 free (1:59.01), 800 free (8:52.19), 200 fly (2:16.84), 200 IM (2:16.61) and 400 IM (4:49.75/4:48.23 in prelims), with the 200 fly the only swim resulting in a new personal best.

Brousseau is coming off a standout back half of 2023 which included winning three individual medals at the 2023 World Juniors in September and then roaring to the Pan Am Games title in the 400 IM in October.

In the girls’ 13 & under age group, Markham Aquatic Club’s Annie Xu, just 11, won five events, including clocking 2:08.49 in the 200 free to rank 5th all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group and #1 among 11-year-olds. She also went 4:30.45 in the 400 free to rank 1st among 11-year-olds and 7th among 11-12s, and she also now ranks 1st among 11-year-olds in the 800 free (9:24.32) and 2nd in both the 200 IM (2:26.04) and 400 IM (5:06.51).

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Etobicoke’s Sylvia Statkevičius set a new Lithuanian Age Group Record for 16-year-old girls in the 200 free, clocking 2:01.77 in the prelims and then dropping the record down to 2:00.49 in the final, placing 2nd to Brousseau. Stakevičus held the previous mark at 2:01.86. She also won silver in the 50 free (26.02) and bronze in the 100 free (56.117), the 50 swim marking a new PB.

set a new Lithuanian Age Group Record for 16-year-old girls in the 200 free, clocking 2:01.77 in the prelims and then dropping the record down to 2:00.49 in the final, placing 2nd to Brousseau. Stakevičus held the previous mark at 2:01.86. She also won silver in the 50 free (26.02) and bronze in the 100 free (56.117), the 50 swim marking a new PB. Toronto Swim Club’s Paige Stepanoff dominated the girls’ 14-year-old age group, winning five individual events and placing 2nd in another. Among those, her new best time of 17:32.34 in the 1500 free ranks 33rd all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group.

dominated the girls’ 14-year-old age group, winning five individual events and placing 2nd in another. Among those, her new best time of 17:32.34 in the 1500 free ranks 33rd all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group. Her TSC teammate Leah Tigert won the High Point award for the 15-year-old girls, winning the 50 free (26.30), 100 free (56.73), 200 free (2:02.73), 400 free (4:26.83) and 200 IM (2:20.73). Among those, she moved to 17th all-time among 15-year-olds in the 50 free and 20th in the 100 free.

won the High Point award for the 15-year-old girls, winning the 50 free (26.30), 100 free (56.73), 200 free (2:02.73), 400 free (4:26.83) and 200 IM (2:20.73). Among those, she moved to 17th all-time among 15-year-olds in the 50 free and 20th in the 100 free. Windsor Aquatic Club’s Gavin Schinkelshoek cracked the top 10 in the boys’ 13-14 age group in the 100 back, clocking 59.59 in the prelims to rank 10th all-time before winning the final in 1:00.69. He came into the meet with a best of 1:01.25.

cracked the top 10 in the boys’ 13-14 age group in the 100 back, clocking 59.59 in the prelims to rank 10th all-time before winning the final in 1:00.69. He came into the meet with a best of 1:01.25. Markham’s Max Vorobiev highlighted the boys’ 16-year-old age category with a sweep of the distance free events. Vorobiev moves into 13th all-time among 15-16 boys in the 800 free (8:14.57), 20th in the 1500 free (15:52.46) and 23rd in the 400 free (3:59.36).

highlighted the boys’ 16-year-old age category with a sweep of the distance free events. Vorobiev moves into 13th all-time among 15-16 boys in the 800 free (8:14.57), 20th in the 1500 free (15:52.46) and 23rd in the 400 free (3:59.36). Also racing in the 16-year-old age group, Belleville Beast Swim Team product Francis Brennan moved into 14th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group in the 100 free, clocking 51.48, and in the 200 free, his time of 1:51.93 ranks 15th.

moved into 14th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group in the 100 free, clocking 51.48, and in the 200 free, his time of 1:51.93 ranks 15th. Barrie Trojans’ Jordi Vilchez won five events in the boys’ 17 & over age group and placed 2nd in two others, setting new best times in the 100 free (51.12), 200 free (1:50.89), 200 fly (2:02.08) while also touching 1st in the 400 free (3:58.18) and 200 IM (2:05.08). In the 200 free, Vilchez moves into 20th all-time in the boys’ 17-18 age group, while in the 200 fly he now sits 31st and in the 100 free he’s 36th.

won five events in the boys’ 17 & over age group and placed 2nd in two others, setting new best times in the 100 free (51.12), 200 free (1:50.89), 200 fly (2:02.08) while also touching 1st in the 400 free (3:58.18) and 200 IM (2:05.08). In the 200 free, Vilchez moves into 20th all-time in the boys’ 17-18 age group, while in the 200 fly he now sits 31st and in the 100 free he’s 36th. HPC – Ontario’s Apollo Hess swept the 100 breast (1:02.40) and 200 breast (2:15.83) in the boys’ 17 & over age group, both within a second of his best times.

swept the 100 breast (1:02.40) and 200 breast (2:15.83) in the boys’ 17 & over age group, both within a second of his best times. Brantford’s Sebastian Paulins won the 17 & over 800 free (8:11.35) and 1500 free (15:42.69), the latter marking a new PB and ranking #7 all-time in Ontario.

OVERALL TEAM SCORES – TOP 5