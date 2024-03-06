Singaporean Olympic Hopeful, Cal Commit Nick Mahabir Dealing With Incurable Virus

Elite breaststroke talent Nick Mahabir has been dealt an unexpected hand that puts his swimming future in doubt.

Mahabir, the Singaporean Record holder in all three breaststroke events and multi-time U.S. Junior Championship gold medalist, began to feel fatigue and body aches in June 2023. He first chalked it up to hard training, but then when he began having fainting spells, he realized it might be something more serious.

Despite competing impressively last summer, including setting new National Records in the 100 breast (59.96) and 200 breast (2:11.87) at the U.S. Pro Championships in July, Mahabir said he was feeling at “60%” energy-wise and eventually found out why after blood tests in August confirmed he contracted the Epstein-Barr virus.

“It continued to get harder,” the 18-year-old told The Strait Times. “The hardest part is the brain fog (memory problems, lack of mental clarity and an inability to focus).

“It’s like you want to do something but your mind cannot will your body to move.

“I was not able to train and simple tasks, like getting out of bed, were a struggle. I slept 12 to 16 hours everyday for a few months, but it felt like a lot less.”

The Epstein-Barr virus is a highly contagious infection that is technically incurable as it stays in your body forever, though it can become dormant in the body.

Particularly in adolescents and young adults, it can lead to mononucleosis, which Mahabir developed after his diagnosis.

“I grew up a very active outdoor kid but now, just going for a short walk would end up, on a few occasions, with me blacking out fully.”

After his impressive performances at the U.S. Pro Championships, Mahabir raced at U.S. Junior Nationals in early August, winning the 100 breast (1:00.69) and placing 2nd in the 200 breast (2:12.32).

His condition worsened after that, forcing him to withdraw from the World Junior Championships where he was favored for gold in the 100 and 200 breast.

“The fact that I was feeling 60 percent energy-wise before I went 59 and 2:11 (for the national records) tells me that I would have been way faster had my health been 100 percent,” Mahabir said.

“Seeing a time slower than my personal best win at the world juniors was really disappointing,” he said, with 1:00.70 being the winning time in the 100 and 2:11.84 in the 200 last September in Netanya. “Letting down my team was the worst part, and not getting to hear the national anthem in Israel got to me.”

Singapore Aquatics’ swimming technical director Sonya Porter told The Strait Times health will be the number one priority as they look to the future for Mahabir.

“The plan will be to target 2025 to provide a longer run-up, allowing his health to stabilize without external pressure to get ready on a faster trajectory than he is physically ready to. “The immediate goal is health. Once established, there is no ceiling for possibilities.”

Mahabir maintains hope he’ll be able to compete in time to solidify an Olympic berth in Paris, but said he remains committed to racing at the 2025 World Championships on home soil and ultimately the 2028 LA Olympics regardless.

“No one knows what the future holds. All I can do is look after me, my health, be mindful of my choices that support that, and work on the things I can that will have me ready to take on the training when I can return to it.”