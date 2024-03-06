Official Psych Sheets Drop For The 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The official psych sheets for the 2024 NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships were released Wednesday, along with the cut line, eligible relays, and a list of alternates should there be any scratches.

The competition is scheduled for March 20-23 in Athens, Georgia at the University of Georgia pool.

SwimSwam’s projected cutline from Tuesday was right on as the cutline fell in the middle of line 37, higher than last year’s line 39.

The Virginia women originally had 19 swimmers projected to make the meet. With a roster limit of 18, the team has removed Maddie Donohoe from their roster. This moved Michigan’s Kathryn Shanley in for the 1650 freestyle.

The team may also have another decision to make after Zone Diving as Lizzie Kaye was 17th on both springboards at last year’s NCAA Championship. If the team were to drop another swimmer to make room for her, because that’s after the invite lists are out, then Belyakov from Duke would get in.

Before official invite lists are released, when swimmers are removed/scratched, they “move up” all the other swimmers in their respective events. After the invites, swimmers begin to be selected from the alternate list. If Virginia scratches a swimmer to allow room for diving, Duke’s Catherine Belyakov will be selected from the list of alternates.

OFFICIAL ALTERNATES LIST

Catherine Belyakov, Duke 200 IM 1:57.05 Emma Atkinson, Virginia Tech 200 back 1:54.08 Ela Noble, Princeton 50 free 22.13 Lexie Mulvihill, Auburnm 50 free 22.13 Casey Caffrey, Northern Arizona 1650 free 16:15.27 Elizaveta Klevanovich, Auburn 100 free 48.37 Erin Dawson, Colorado State 400 IM 4:11.13 Jessica Maeda, Denver 200 breast 2:09.75 Mackenzie Brandt, Alabama 500 free 4:41.31 Brooke Travis, NC State 1650 free 16:15.76

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.