Projecting the Cut Line: 2023 Women’s NCAA Championships

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Note: the pre-cut psych sheets are not final. Last year, an error was identified in the seed time of a UNC 100 freestyler, which resulted in an update in the projections. Final selections are released on Wednesday afternoon. Any changes that happen before that release will re-run the math, any changes that happen after that release (such as a swimmer scratching the meet, which often happens) will pull in the next alternate regardless of event.

The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships were released Tuesday morning, showing teams’ bidded entries for next month’s championship meet.

This year’s cut-line was drawn at four lines into row 37, which is a dramatic decrease from last year where one swimmer on row 39 was invited, and 2022 where five swimmers on row 39 were invited.

  • A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

This implies that fewer swimmers rank in the top 37-or-so in multiple individual events, meaning that it took more swimmers to “get through” those higher lines.

This year, the last swimmer in is George Washington’s Ava DeAngelis, who was 37th in the 100 breaststroke with a 59.75 from a Last Chance meet. The first swimmer out is Catherine Belyakov of Duke as the 37th seed in the 200 IM.

Ava Topolewski is already safely qualified for the meet for GWU as the 24th-seed in the mile. This is the second-straight year where GWU has sent a woman to the NCAA Championships after Julia Knox went last season, and the sixth time they’re sending an athlete (they sent two in 1994 and 1995).

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every ‘A’ cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most ‘A’ cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA ‘A’ cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA ‘A’ cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

Virginia

The University of Virginia has 19 individual qualifiers without divers. With a cap of 18 per team, that means someone will have to be cut.

Because that cut has to happen before Wednesday’s final psych sheets are out, something will change in these projections. Everyone projected to be in will still be in – but there’s no guarantee that Belyakov will be the swimmer who gets in.

We’ve seen this pretty regularly with men’s teams in recent years, but it is rarer with women’s teams.

Madelyn Donohoe is Virginia’s lowest-ranked swimmer above the cut-line as the 36th-ranked miler in the NCAA this season. If she were dropped, that would move Michigan’s Kathryn Shanley up to the 37th line of the 1650 free, and she would have the tie-breaker over other 37 line swimmers and would be invited.

That choice for the Cavaliers was due at noon Eastern time on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers may wind up having another choice to make after Zone Diving – Lizzie Kaye was 17th on both springboards at last year’s NCAA Championship. If they were to drop another swimmer to make room for her, because that’s after the invite lists are out, then Belyakov from George Washington U would get in.

Besides Donohoe, Virginia has three other swimmers whose best seed is 30+:

  • Izzy Bradley at 31 in the 100 back
  • Sophia Knapp at 32 in the 500 free
  • Ella Bathurst at 34 in the 400 IM

Virginia’s women are chasing a fourth-straight NCAA Championship.

2023 CUT LINE PROJECTIONS

Individual Qualifiers By Team

58 teams are projected to be represented by individual swimmers at this year’s NCAA Championship meet.

School
Individual Qualifiers
1 Virginia 19
2 Texas 15
2 California, Berkeley 15
4 Florida 14
5 Louisville 13
5 Ohio State 13
7 Texas A&M 12
8 Wisconsin, Madison 11
8 Tennessee 11
8 Stanford 11
11 Michigan 10
12 Indiana 9
13 Georgia 8
13 Southern California 8
13 Auburn 8
16 Arizona State 7
16 Alabama 7
16 North Carolina, Chapel Hill 7
19 North Carolina State 6
19 Duke 6
19 South Carolina, Columbia 6
22 Princeton 5
23 California, Los Angeles 3
23 Minnesota 3
23 VA Tech 3
23 Florida State 3
23 Akron 3
23 Arkansas 3
29 Pennsylvania 2
29 Pittsburgh 2
29 Nevada, Reno 2
29 Washington State 2
29 Rice 2
29 San Diego State 2
29 Kentucky 2
29 Notre Dame 2
29 Miami (Florida) 2
29 Nevada, Las Vegas 2
29 Louisiana State 2
40 Cincinnati 1
40 California Baptist 1
40 Northwestern 1
40 Arizona 1
40 Liberty 1
40 Nebraska 1
40 Miami (Ohio) 1
40 Georgia Institute of Technology 1
40 Florida International 1
40 Southern Illinois Carbondale 1
40 George Washington 1
40 Houston 1
40 Tulane 1
40 West Virginia 1
40 Missouri 1
40 Vanderbilt 1
40 Harvard 1
40 Ohio 1
40 Fordham 1

Projected Alternates

With the projected cut line falling four lines into row 37, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA ‘A’ cut to break ties, a change that was made five years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak.

The second tie-breaker, which is relevant if the 3rd alternate were called, is based on the swimmer’s second-best event. Ela Noble from Princeton is 80th in the 100 free, while Lexi Mulvihill is 95th in the 100 free, so the order below is correct.

37 Belyakov, Catherine Duke 200 IM 1:57.05 0.971038
37 Atkinson, Emma VA Tech 200 Back 1:54.08 0.968619
38 Noble, Ela Princeton 50 Free 22.13 0.977406
38 Mulvihill, Lexie Auburn 50 Free 22.13 0.977406
38 Shanley, Kathryn Michigan 1650 Free 16:14.82 0.977011
38 Klevanovich , Elizaveta Auburn 100 Free 48.37 0.975398
38 Dawson, Erin Colorado State 400 IM 4:11.13 0.970095
38 Maeda, Jessica Denver 200 Breast 2:09.75 0.969017
39 Brandt, Mackenzie Alabama 500 Free 4:41.31 0.987843
39 Craffey, Casey Northern Arizona 1650 Free 16:15.27 0.97656
39 Harrison, Tristan Ohio State 100 Fly 51.98 0.975183
39 Campbell, McKenzie Georgia Institute of Technology 400 IM 4:11.39 0.969092
39 Jih-Schiff, Ana California, Los Angeles 200 Breast 2:09.81 0.968569
39 Longbottom, Charlotte Texas A&M 100 Breast 59.91 0.968453
39 Dewitt, Mya Indiana 200 Back 1:54.39 0.965994

Invitees

Seed (Best Event) Swimmer School Event Time “A” Cut Ratio
1 Walsh, Gretchen Virginia 50 Free 20.57 1.051531
1 Berkoff, Katharine North Carolina State 100 Back 48.7 1.044764
1 Walsh, Alex Virginia 200 Breast 2:02.24 1.02855
1 Sticklen, Emma Texas 200 Fly 1:50.31 1.023117
1 McSharry, Mona Tennessee 100 Breast 56.87 1.020222
1 Sims, Bella Florida 500 Free 4:32.53 1.019668
1 McCulloh, Abby Georgia 1650 Free 15:40.96 1.012168
2 Nocentini, Jasmine Virginia 50 Free 21.13 1.023663
2 Stege, Rachel Georgia 500 Free 4:32.87 1.018397
2 Dobler, Kaitlyn Southern California 100 Breast 56.99 1.018073
2 Pash, Kelly Texas 200 Fly 1:51.22 1.014746
2 Abraham, Minna Southern California 200 Free 1:41.38 1.014401
2 Stadden, Isabelle California, Berkeley 100 Back 50.26 1.012336
2 Ivey, Isabel Florida 100 Free 46.61 1.012229
2 Weyant, Emma Florida 400 IM 4:01.20 1.010033
2 Roghair, Aurora Stanford 1650 Free 15:46.35 1.006404
3 Nelson, Ella Virginia 200 Breast 2:04.29 1.011586
3 Spink, Camille Tennessee 100 Free 46.69 1.010495
3 Klinker, Rachel California, Berkeley 200 Fly 1:51.74 1.010023
3 Fuller, Josephine Tennessee 200 IM 1:52.58 1.009593
3 McKenna, Kacey Indiana 100 Back 50.49 1.007724
3 Bricker, Caroline Stanford 400 IM 4:02.32 1.005365
3 Gan, Ching Hwee Indiana 1650 Free 15:48.70 1.003911
4 Jacoby, Lydia Texas 100 Breast 57.27 1.013096
4 Looney, Lindsay Arizona State 500 Free 4:35.05 1.010325
4 Bray, Olivia Texas 200 Fly 1:51.81 1.009391
4 Regenauer, Christiana Louisville 50 Free 21.46 1.007922
4 Peplowski, Anna Indiana 200 Free 1:42.04 1.00784
4 Peoples, Olivia Florida 100 Fly 50.47 1.004359
4 Bacon, Phoebe Wisconsin, Madison 200 Back 1:50.05 1.004089
4 Bell, Lucy Stanford 400 IM 4:03.25 1.001521
4 Kozan, Justina Southern California 400 IM 4:03.25 1.001521
4 Sullivan, Erica Texas 1650 Free 15:52.90 0.999486
5 Coetzee, Dune Georgia 500 Free 4:35.29 1.009445
5 Elendt, Anna Texas 100 Breast 57.51 1.008868
5 Grana, Miranda Texas A&M 100 Back 50.65 1.004541
5 Albiero, Gabi Louisville 50 Free 21.61 1.000925
5 ERTAN, deniz Arizona State 1650 Free 15:53.23 0.99914
5 Tiltmann, Reilly Virginia 200 Back 1:50.64 0.998735
6 Bach, Hannah Ohio State 100 Breast 57.54 1.008342
6 Canny, Aimee Virginia 500 Free 4:36.26 1.0059
6 Nordmann, Lillie Stanford 200 Fly 1:52.38 1.004271
6 Stepanek, Chloe Texas A&M 200 Free 1:42.41 1.004199
6 Berglund, Berit Texas 100 Back 50.77 1.002167
6 Dixon, Zoe Florida 400 IM 4:03.33 1.001192
6 Polonsky, Lea California, Berkeley 200 IM 1:53.58 1.000704
6 Lee, Meghan Auburn 100 Fly 50.66 1.000592
6 Cooper, Grace Texas 50 Free 21.66 0.998615
6 BALDUCCINI, STEPHANIE Michigan 100 Free 47.26 0.998307
6 Kalandadze, Anna Pennsylvania 1650 Free 15:54.53 0.997779
6 Noble, Kennedy North Carolina State 200 Back 1:50.95 0.995944
7 Famous, Caroline Southern California 100 Back 50.78 1.001969
7 Maceachern, Paige California, Los Angeles 400 IM 4:03.47 1.000616
7 Wiseman, Avery Alabama 100 Breast 58.08 0.998967
7 Dennis, Julia Louisville 50 Free 21.68 0.997694
7 Keating, Anna Virginia 200 Breast 2:06.74 0.992031
8 Douthwright, Brooklyn Tennessee 200 Free 1:42.61 1.002241
8 Hartman, Zoie Georgia 200 IM 1:53.65 1.000088
8 Arens, Abby North Carolina State 100 Fly 50.72 0.999409
8 McKenna, Paige Wisconsin, Madison 1650 Free 15:54.95 0.99734
8 Bellard, Hannah Michigan 200 Fly 1:53.21 0.996908
8 Crye, Joleigh Cincinnati 100 Breast 58.24 0.996223
8 Buinaia, Vasilissa Southern California 100 Free 47.4 0.995359
8 Ivan, Teresa Ohio State 50 Free 21.74 0.99494
8 Choate, Catie Florida 200 Back 1:51.94 0.987136
9 Motekaitis, Mia California, Berkeley 200 Free 1:42.89 0.999514
9 Van Berkom, Megan Minnesota 400 IM 4:04.36 0.996972
9 Hook, Charlotte Stanford 200 Fly 1:53.23 0.996732
9 Yendell, Sophie Pittsburgh 100 Fly 50.87 0.996462
9 Geringer, Maya Ohio State 1650 Free 15:56.28 0.995953
9 McCarty, Eboni Georgia 100 Back 51.14 0.994916
9 Panitz, Josie Ohio State 100 Breast 58.36 0.994174
9 Gridley, Kaelyn Duke 200 Breast 2:06.92 0.990624
9 Riordan, Amy South Carolina, Columbia 200 Back 1:52.05 0.986167
10 Crom, Katelyn Michigan 500 Free 4:37.24 1.002345
10 Wilson, Kayla Stanford 200 Free 1:42.91 0.99932
10 Kragh, Mia California, Berkeley 100 Fly 50.89 0.99607
10 Pelzek, Greta South Carolina, Columbia 200 Fly 1:53.43 0.994975
10 Waggoner, Maddie Wisconsin, Madison 1650 Free 15:57.36 0.99483
10 Parker, Maxine Virginia 50 Free 21.75 0.994483
10 Fulmer, Amy Ohio State 100 Free 47.48 0.993682
10 Fast, Emelie Tennessee 100 Breast 58.44 0.992813
10 Bentz, Caroline VA Tech 200 Back 1:52.23 0.984585
11 Paegle, Kristina Indiana 50 Free 21.76 0.994026
11 Woodbury, Gwen Ohio State 1650 Free 15:58.37 0.993781
11 Maluka, Ieva Arizona State 200 IM 1:54.43 0.993271
11 Vannote, Ellie North Carolina, Chapel Hill 100 Fly 51.09 0.992171
11 Murphy, Rosie California, Los Angeles 400 IM 4:06.00 0.990325
11 Weber, Emma Virginia 200 Breast 2:07.08 0.989377
11 Hetrick, Paige Louisville 200 Back 1:52.33 0.983709
12 Gemmell, Erin Texas 200 Free 1:43.09 0.997575
12 Maksimova, Sofia California Baptist 50 Free 21.79 0.992657
12 Cronk, Micayla Florida 100 Free 47.61 0.990968
12 Johnson, Gigi Stanford 100 Fly 51.17 0.99062
12 Sun, Eleanor Princeton 400 IM 4:06.07 0.990043
12 Peroni, Martina Duke 200 Fly 1:54.00 0.99
12 Mayne, Molly Florida 100 Breast 58.68 0.988753
12 McConagha, Mackenzie Wisconsin, Madison 100 Back 51.46 0.988729
12 Spitz, Ayla Northwestern 200 Back 1:52.37 0.983359
13 Ferris, Scarlett Nevada, Reno 100 Back 51.49 0.988153
13 Crawford, Brearna Indiana 200 Breast 2:07.25 0.988055
13 Foley, Sarah Duke 200 IM 1:55.12 0.987318
13 Goerigk, Giulia Texas A&M 400 IM 4:06.79 0.987155
13 Heimstead, Julia Arizona 200 Fly 1:54.57 0.985075
13 Mannion, Natalie Stanford 200 Back 1:52.42 0.982921
14 Mrozinski, Julia Tennessee 500 Free 4:38.18 0.998958
14 Carlson, Abby Wisconsin, Madison 200 Free 1:43.49 0.993719
14 Denigan, Mariah Indiana 1650 Free 15:59.66 0.992445
14 Zenick, Katherine Ohio State 50 Free 21.81 0.991747
14 Cannings, Kamryn Liberty 100 Fly 51.26 0.98888
14 Kern, Emma Texas 100 Back 51.52 0.987578
14 Huggins, Maddy Florida State 100 Breast 58.76 0.987406
14 Lundgren, Emily Washington State 200 Breast 2:07.44 0.986582
14 Stoll, Campbell Texas 400 IM 4:07.14 0.985757
14 Marlin, Krista Ohio State 200 Back 1:52.49 0.98231
15 Gormsen, Cavan Virginia 500 Free 4:38.43 0.998061
15 Jorgenson, Gena Nebraska 1650 Free 16:01.72 0.990319
15 Daniel, Abby Akron 100 Fly 51.31 0.987917
15 Smith, Skyler North Carolina, Chapel Hill 100 Breast 58.81 0.986567
15 Ferraguti, Alessia Arkansas 200 Breast 2:07.53 0.985886
15 Tucker, Dakota Princeton 400 IM 4:07.22 0.985438
15 Funderburke, Nyah Ohio State 100 Back 51.66 0.984901
15 Smithwick, Heidi Princeton 200 Fly 1:54.62 0.984645
16 Kendall, Brady Michigan 50 Free 21.84 0.990385
16 Miller, Hayden Texas A&M 1650 Free 16:02.35 0.989671
16 Maier, Nicole Miami (Ohio) 100 Free 47.77 0.987649
16 Coe, Angie Texas 400 IM 4:07.45 0.984522
16 Harter, Abby Virginia 200 Fly 1:54.71 0.983872
16 Barzelay, Aviv Texas A&M 200 Back 1:52.89 0.978829
17 Breslin, Aly Tennessee 1650 Free 16:03.92 0.988059
17 Hayon, Arielle Rice 100 Fly 51.38 0.986571
17 Thomas, Lucy Stanford 100 Breast 58.93 0.984558
17 Runnels, Aris Florida 100 Back 51.71 0.983949
17 Howley, Tess Virginia 200 Fly 1:54.75 0.983529
17 Tuggle, Claire Southern California 400 IM 4:08.01 0.982299
17 Kitchel, Devon Michigan 200 IM 1:55.78 0.981689
17 Roberts, Alex San Diego State 200 Back 1:52.92 0.978569
18 Reinstein, Sloane Georgia 500 Free 4:38.79 0.996772
18 Turak, Ashley Indiana 50 Free 21.89 0.988122
18 Lindorfer, Alivia Wisconsin, Madison 1650 Free 16:04.88 0.987076
18 Longi, Ava Texas 100 Fly 51.39 0.986379
18 Novelline, Carly Virginia 100 Back 51.72 0.983759
18 Pavicevic, Katja North Carolina, Chapel Hill 200 Breast 2:07.82 0.983649
18 Hazle, Kathryn California, Berkeley 400 IM 4:08.12 0.981864
18 Rathwell, Regan Tennessee 200 Back 1:52.96 0.978222
19 Stoneburg, Blair Wisconsin, Madison 500 Free 4:39.08 0.995736
19 Preble, Averee Auburn 1650 Free 16:05.22 0.986728
19 Flynn, Lindsay Michigan 50 Free 21.94 0.985871
19 Pattison, Greer North Carolina, Chapel Hill 100 Back 51.73 0.983569
19 Jernstedt, Edith Florida State 200 Fly 1:54.79 0.983187
19 Henry, Alicia California, Berkeley 200 Breast 2:07.89 0.98311
19 Brisson, Sabyne Georgia Institute of Technology 100 Breast 59.08 0.982058
19 Freed, Anna Indiana 400 IM 4:08.37 0.980875
19 Frericks, Grace Kentucky 200 Back 1:52.97 0.978136
20 Williams, Liberty Alabama 1650 Free 16:06.49 0.985432
20 Delgado, Anicka Southern California 50 Free 21.95 0.985421
20 Ulett, Tristen Louisville 100 Fly 51.48 0.984654
20 Hathazi, Dori Washington State 200 Fly 1:54.87 0.982502
20 Stotler, Sara Tennessee 200 Fly 1:54.87 0.982502
20 Chue, Christie Florida International 200 Breast 2:07.99 0.982342
20 Makarova, Stasya Auburn 100 Breast 59.09 0.981892
20 Brunzell, Hannah California, Berkeley 100 Breast 59.09 0.981892
20 Pulido, Celia Southern Illinois Carbondale 100 Back 51.82 0.98186
20 Ownbey, Hannah Auburn 400 IM 4:08.55 0.980165
20 Christman, Madelyn Notre Dame 200 Back 1:53.06 0.977357
21 Tang, Amy Stanford 200 Free 1:43.95 0.989322
21 Reyna, Alexa Arizona State 1650 Free 16:07.25 0.984658
21 Carvalho, Giulia Miami (Florida) 100 Fly 51.51 0.984081
21 Merritt, Kensley Auburn 100 Back 51.93 0.97978
21 Brown, Charli Arizona State 400 IM 4:08.76 0.979338
22 Wizard, Betsy Arkansas 200 Fly 1:54.93 0.981989
22 Skirboll, Zoe Virginia 100 Breast 59.11 0.98156
22 Dunn, Callahan Wisconsin, Madison 400 IM 4:08.90 0.978787
22 Pantano, Bella South Carolina, Columbia 200 Back 1:53.40 0.974427
23 Ozkan, Aleyna Duke 100 Fly 51.57 0.982936
23 Riley, Eloise California, Berkeley 100 Free 48.02 0.982507
23 Kennett, Bobbi Texas A&M 100 Breast 59.13 0.981228
23 Waldrep, Ellie Auburn 100 Back 51.98 0.978838
23 Harnish, Meaghan South Carolina, Columbia 400 IM 4:08.97 0.978511
23 Ulett, Rye Louisville 200 Back 1:53.43 0.974169
24 Topolewski, Ava George Washington 1650 Free 16:08.48 0.983407
24 Theall, Olivia Texas A&M 200 Fly 1:55.01 0.981306
24 Sheble, Grace North Carolina State 400 IM 4:09.12 0.977922
24 Hall, Paige Ohio State 200 IM 1:56.23 0.977889
25 Braun, Elle Wisconsin, Madison 1650 Free 16:08.59 0.983295
25 Akakabota, Stephanie California, Berkeley 50 Free 22.02 0.982289
25 Bokros, Blanka Nevada, Las Vegas 200 Fly 1:55.16 0.980028
25 Fangli, Henrietta Houston 100 Breast 59.29 0.97858
25 Pfaff, Ali Duke 100 Back 52 0.978462
25 Herkle, Kim Emely Louisville 200 Breast 2:08.61 0.977607
26 McCarville, Kate Tennessee 500 Free 4:39.96 0.992606
26 Travis, Chase VA Tech 1650 Free 16:08.74 0.983143
26 Welch, Ella Louisville 50 Free 22.03 0.981843
26 Mehraban, Lucy Louisville 100 Free 48.09 0.981077
26 Van Brunt, Gaby Alabama 100 Fly 51.68 0.980844
26 Sartori, Sofia Louisiana State 200 Fly 1:55.24 0.979347
26 Caldow, Elle Tennessee 100 Back 52.05 0.977522
26 Engel, Bridget Kentucky 100 Breast 59.39 0.976932
26 Auld, Anna Florida 400 IM 4:09.39 0.976864
26 Gomes Celidonio, Fernanda Louisville 200 IM 1:56.46 0.975957
26 Gorecka, Weronika Akron 200 Back 1:53.53 0.973311
27 Batchelor, Molly Arizona State 500 Free 4:40.08 0.992181
27 Furse, Shea Georgia 200 Free 1:44.23 0.986664
27 Hastings, Emma North Carolina State 1650 Free 16:09.26 0.982616
27 Cothern, Bella Arkansas 50 Free 22.04 0.981397
27 Jones, Helena Georgia 100 Free 48.1 0.980873
27 Raymond, Victoria Tulane 100 Fly 51.7 0.980464
27 Schalow, Maggie Virginia 200 Fly 1:55.28 0.979008
27 Neser, Jade California, Berkeley 100 Breast 59.45 0.975946
27 Kruger, Lainy Florida 200 IM 1:56.59 0.974869
28 Tierney, Hailey Wisconsin, Madison 50 Free 22.06 0.980508
28 Nevmovenko, Polina Auburn 100 Free 48.15 0.979855
28 Brophy, Morgan California, Berkeley 100 Fly 51.75 0.979517
28 Jansen, Claire Pittsburgh 100 Back 52.06 0.977334
28 Howell, Ruby Nevada, Las Vegas 200 IM 1:56.67 0.974201
28 Cheatwood, Mia West Virginia 200 Breast 2:09.13 0.97367
29 Grottle, Abby Texas A&M 1650 Free 16:10.55 0.98131
29 Kraus, Morgan Ohio State 100 Fly 51.76 0.979328
29 Weiler Sastre, Carmen VA Tech 100 Free 48.18 0.979244
29 Cook, Lizzy California, Berkeley 200 Fly 1:55.41 0.977905
29 Chung, Casey Michigan 100 Back 52.07 0.977146
29 Ackerman, Kathryn Michigan 400 IM 4:09.54 0.976276
29 Ozkan, Hazal Wisconsin, Madison 100 Breast 59.53 0.974635
29 Ramey, Jojo Florida 200 Back 1:53.62 0.97254
30 Pennington, Caroline Florida 1650 Free 16:10.83 0.981027
30 Johnston, Sabrina Princeton 50 Free 22.07 0.980063
30 Gatrall, Maddy Akron 100 Back 52.1 0.976583
30 Tadder, Samantha Stanford 400 IM 4:09.66 0.975807
30 Williams, Christiana San Diego State 200 Breast 2:09.19 0.973218
30 Ahrens, Abigail Texas A&M 200 Back 1:53.73 0.971599
31 Graves, Maggie Notre Dame 1650 Free 16:11.39 0.980461
31 Wall, Tatum Duke 50 Free 22.09 0.979176
31 Walker, Katie Texas A&M 200 Fly 1:55.47 0.977397
31 Bradley, Izzy Virginia 100 Back 52.11 0.976396
31 Carlson, Eva California, Los Angeles 100 Breast 59.62 0.973163
31 Hodges, Macky Southern California 200 Back 1:53.75 0.971429
32 Knapp, Sophia Virginia 500 Free 4:40.26 0.991544
32 Kennedy, Eliot Minnesota 1650 Free 16:11.50 0.98035
32 Williams, Taylor Missouri 100 Fly 51.78 0.978949
32 Hanley, Channing Texas 100 Breast 59.64 0.972837
32 Summar, Zoe Arizona State 200 Breast 2:09.41 0.971563
32 Karam, Emma North Carolina, Chapel Hill 200 Back 1:53.76 0.971343
33 Barnes, Megan Louisiana State 200 Free 1:44.39 0.985152
33 Kizek, Frederica Nevada, Reno 1650 Free 16:11.82 0.980027
33 Newman, Claire Michigan 50 Free 22.1 0.978733
33 Vincent, Cadence Alabama 50 Free 22.1 0.978733
33 Utley, Kailia Vanderbilt 200 Fly 1:55.51 0.977058
33 Menear, Ella Alabama 100 Back 52.15 0.975647
33 Mostek, Anya Harvard 100 Back 52.15 0.975647
33 Podkoscielny, Julia Florida 400 IM 4:10.32 0.973234
33 Rudolph, Lexi North Carolina, Chapel Hill 200 Breast 2:09.47 0.971113
34 McCarthy, Katie Minnesota 1650 Free 16:11.89 0.979957
34 Barrett, Karoline Louisville 100 Fly 51.83 0.978005
34 Halden, Jenny Florida State 100 Fly 51.83 0.978005
34 Toh, Nicholle South Carolina, Columbia 200 Fly 1:55.59 0.976382
34 Bathurst, Ella Virginia 400 IM 4:10.46 0.97269
34 Viberg, Cecilia Louisville 100 Breast 59.66 0.972511
34 McDonald, Margaux Princeton 200 IM 1:56.96 0.971785
34 Herscu, Abigail California, Berkeley 200 Breast 2:09.53 0.970663
35 Heiser, Elyse Indiana 500 Free 4:40.87 0.98939
35 Cardwell, Summer Louisville 200 Free 1:44.46 0.984492
35 Moehn, Anna Pennsylvania 1650 Free 16:12.86 0.97898
35 Szoke, Zita Ohio 100 Free 48.3 0.976812
35 Agliano, Jordan South Carolina, Columbia 200 Fly 1:55.75 0.975032
35 Owens, Kaitlyn Texas A&M 100 Back 52.21 0.974526
35 Rankin, Mia Ohio State 400 IM 4:10.48 0.972613
35 Fisher, Jocelyn Alabama 100 Breast 59.7 0.971859
36 Buechler, Jordan Texas A&M 200 Free 1:44.64 0.982798
36 Donohoe, Madelyn Virginia 1650 Free 16:13.18 0.978658
36 Stone, Mckenna California, Berkeley 50 Free 22.11 0.97829
36 Carlton, Delaney North Carolina, Chapel Hill 50 Free 22.11 0.97829
36 Shuppert, Emma Miami (Florida) 100 Back 52.23 0.974153
36 Petkova, Diana Alabama 100 Breast 59.71 0.971697
36 Sommerstad, Kyra Ohio State 400 IM 4:10.74 0.971604
36 Martin, Ainhoa Fordham 200 Breast 2:09.55 0.970513
36 McGuire, Maggie Auburn 200 Back 1:54.01 0.969213
37 Dyson, Ella Rice 1650 Free 16:14.03 0.977804
37 Kan, Natalie Michigan 100 Fly 51.88 0.977062
37 Davidson, Emma Texas 100 Free 48.34 0.976003
37 Sheehan, Miriam North Carolina State 100 Back 52.28 0.973221
37 DeAngelis, Ava George Washington 100 Breast 59.75 0.971046

