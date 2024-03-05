NCAA Releases Pre-Selection Psych Sheets for 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

March 20-23, 2024

Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Pre-Scratch Psych Sheets

The pre-cut entry sheets for the 2024 NCAA Women’s Division I Swimming & Diving Championships have been released.

While these sheets don’t show who will be invited to the meet, they do show which events swimmers have chosen for their entries, and will all0w us to both score and project the cut-line. Coaches were able to enter any swimmer with at least an NCAA “B” cut on this list, though usually around 38-40 swimmers are invited per event at the women’s meet (full procedures listed below).

Official cut-lines are usually released on Wednesday afternoon.

Throughout the day, SwimSwam will be previewing some of the more interesting event choices, including:

Alex Walsh of Virginia swimming the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast

of Virginia swimming the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 breast Gretchen Walsh of Virginia swimming the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly

of Virginia swimming the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly Katharine Berkoff of NC State swimming the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back

of NC State swimming the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back Olivia Bray of Texas swimming the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 fly

Top Seeds In Each Event:

200 medley relay – Ohio State, 1:33.47

800 free relay – Virginia, 6:46.28

500 free – Bella Sims, Florida, 4:32.53

200 IM – Alex Walsh , Virginia, 1:51.76

, Virginia, 1:51.76 50 free – Gretchen Walsh , Virginia, 20.57

, Virginia, 20.57 200 free relay – Virginia, 1:23.63

400 IM – Alex Walsh , Virginia, 4:00.52

, Virginia, 4:00.52 100 fly – Gretchen Walsh , Virginia, 48.25

, Virginia, 48.25 200 free – Bella Sims, Florida, 1:40.90

100 breast – Mona McSharry, Tennessee, 56.87

100 back – Katharine Berkoff , NC State, 48.70

, NC State, 48.70 400 medley relay – Virginia, 3:22.49

1650 free – Abby McCulloh, Georgia, 15:40.96

200 back – Bella Sims, Florida, 1:49.04

100 free – Gretchen Walsh , Virginia, 45.16

, Virginia, 45.16 200 breast – Alex Walsh , Virginia, 2:02.24

, Virginia, 2:02.24 200 fly – Emma Sticklen, Texas, 1:50.31

400 free relay – Virginia, 3:07.34

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

The NCAA invites the same number of overall swimmers every year. 270 men and 322 women make the meet annually. Depending on how many of those 270/322 athletes qualify in multiple events, the numbers can range some as to how many entries in each event get invited.

The simple part: “A” qualifiers get in automatically. Hit an “A” cut, and you’re set. Then the NCAA fills in the remaining spots with the next-fastest “B” cuts.

Here’s a step-by-step process for how the NCAA selects the 270 men and 322 women for each year’s invite list:

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every “A” cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most “A” cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA “A” cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA “A” than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.