EST’s Evan Frick Verbally Commits to Delaware Blue Hens Class of 2024

High school senior Evan Frick from Mount Airy, Maryland has announced his intention to swim at the University of Delaware beginning in the fall of 2020.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the university of Delaware. I want to thank my friends, family and coaches for supporting me throughout this journey. Go Blue Hens!”

Frick swims for Eagle Swim Team and specializes mainly in breaststroke and IM. Since the beginning of his senior year, he has notched lifetime bests in the SCY 100/200/500 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Most recently, he competed at last month’s Maryland Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships in the 200 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM. He finaled in the 100 breast (7th), 200 breast (3rd), 200 fly (24th), and 200 IM (25th) and took home new PBs in the 200 free, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

In August, Frick concluded his LCM season at NCSA Summer Championship. He earned PBs in the 200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM. His 200 breast time of 2:23.00 qualified him for Summer Juniors. His best SCY times are:

200 breast – 2:03.48

400 IM – 4:04.75

100 breast – 58.19

200 IM – 1:57.18

200 fly – 1:56.95

The Colonial Athletic Association only scores an A final and a B final. Frick would have made the B finals in the 200 breast and 400 IM but It took 57.70 in the 100 breast and 1:53.22 in the 200 IM to get a second swim at 2020 CAA Championships.

