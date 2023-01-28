Erica Sullivan Swims 9:33.66 1000 Free, Top Time In The NCAA

NC STATE VS. TEXAS – DAY 2

On Saturday, at the dual meet between Texas and NC State, Erica Sullivan posted a 9:33.66 in the 1000 free to win her heat by nearly ten seconds. This time overtakes Kensey McMahon‘s 9:34.36 to become the top time in the NCAA.

The time that Sullivan put up Saturday was her second nation-leading time, as on Friday, she swam a 4:35.88 500 free to lead the NCAA by over two seconds.

Top Performers, 2022-23 Season, Women’s 1000 Free:

Erica Sullivan, Texas — 9:33.66 Kensey McMahon, Alabama — 9:34.36 Kristen Stege, Tennessee — 9:37.62 Maya Geringer, Ohio State — 9:38.23 Abby McCulloh, Georgia — 9:38.23

While Sullivan’s times leads the NCAA, they are far from what she’s capable of going. Her personal bests of 4:34.07 in the 500 free, 9:17.32 in 1000 free, and 15:23.81 in the 1650 free still remain from from high school, and she hasn’t neared them in college just yet.

However, Sullivan’s times from this season do point towards an improvement from freshman year, as her 500 free season-best is faster than the 4:35.92 she swam to finish third at NCAAs last year. In addition, she also swam a 1:46.33 200 free at the Minnesota Invite, which is her fastest time since high school. With the 500 and 1650 free both being wide-open this season, she can still be well off her bests from her Sandpipers era times and win NCAA titles—for example, last year’s winning time of 15:40.84 in the 1650 free is 17 seconds slower than her PB.