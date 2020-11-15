Emily Escobedo Describes NY Breakers’ Underdog Mentality as Season Comes to End

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

Reported by Lydia Ferrari Kehoe.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

New York’s Emily Escobedo has been outstanding this year, trailing only Lilly King in the ISL ranks. Escobedo gets the win here without needing a best time. She beat Annie Lazor (#3 in ISL ranks) by six-tenths of a second as New York got a much-needed 1st/3rd.

Escobedo’s win came with one jackpot of Energy Standard‘s Viktoriya Gunes. The defending champions from Energy really struggled in this event, going 7th and 8th and taking just two points overall.

That’s going to catalyze a major shakeup in team points: London now leads by 9 over Energy Standard and Tokyo is just two points back of knocking the defending champs out of a qualifying spot to the final.