2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Prelim recap

Results

The 2021 European Short Course Championships closed out on a high note: the Dutch team of Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga, Maaike De Waard and Thom De Boer combined to shave .04 seconds of the world record in the mixed 4×50 medley relay.

Toussaint led off in 25.99, followed by Kamminga in 25.54, De Waard in 24.50 and De Boer in 20.15 for a final time of 1:36.18 (De Boer’s reaction time registered as -0.01, which falls within the allowed margin of error). That bested the 1:36.22 previous world record, owned by Russia.

That time was done by the Russian team of Kliment Kolesnikov (22.67), Vladimir Morozov (25.40), Arina Surkova (24.94) and Maria Kameneva (23.21) at the 2019 European Short Course Championships in Glasgow, meaning the record was also the championship record and European record. Russia opted to go with the more traditional male-male-female-female lineup while the new record holders went female-male-female-male.

Splits Comparison:

New World Record Old World Record Toussaint – 25.99 Kolesnikov – 22.67 Kamminga – 25.54 Morozov – 25.4 De Waard – 24.5 Surkova – 24.94 De Boer – 20.15 Kameneva – 23.21 1:36.18 1:36.22

Toussaint is the Dutch and world record holder in the short course 50-meter back at 25.60. Kamminga is the Dutch record holder in the short course 50-meter breaststroke (25.84) and De Boer owns the record in the 50-meter free (20.84).

Italy took second on Sunday with a time of 1:36.39 followed by Russia in 1:36.42. On the fifth-place Belarusian team, Ilya Shymanovich went the fastest 50 breast relay split in history at 24.72, becoming the first man under 25 seconds — and by a wide margin.