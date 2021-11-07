2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

The 2021 short course Euro’s will wrap up this evening in Kazan with a slew of finals. The session starts off with the men’s 100 IM final and will be followed by the men’s 50 breast, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 back, women’s 400 free, men’s 400 IM, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 free, women’s 50 fly, men’s 800 free and the mixed 4×50 medley relay. Finals start at 6:30 local time in Kazan (10:30 AM EST).

The session will be highlighted by a pair of distance races. Russian Anastasia Kirpichnikova, after nearly breaking the 1500 World Record two nights ago, comes in as the top seed in the women’s 400 free. The men’s 800 free will feature another showdown of Olympic medalists Florian Wellbrock and Gregorio Paltrinieri, after Wellbrock bettered Paltrinieri and rattled his 1500 World Record earlier in the meet.

The men’s 50 breast should be another race to watch closely, as the three fastest 50 breast splits in history have taken place this week from Turkey’s Emre Sakci, Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich and Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi. The Italian comes in as the top seed after breaking the meet record in the semis with a 25.37, while Cameron van Der Burgh’s 2009 World Record of 25.25 seems very much in range for all three swimmers.

Also competing tonight will be Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, who will look to add another medal to her haul as the top seed in the 50 fly. Another sprinter, Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov, highlights the men’s 100 free final after sweeping the sprint backstrokes earlier in the week.

Men’s 100 IM Final

SC Euros Record: Peter Mankoc (SLO) – 50.76 (2009)

European Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 50.26 (2018)

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) 49.28 (2020)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Marco Orsi (ITA): 50.95

Silver: Andreas Vazaios (GRE): 51.72

Bronze: Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT): 51.91

Italian Marco Orsi dominated the first event of the night, taking the men’s 100 IM by three quarters of a second in 50.95. Orsi went out fast, touching at the 50 wall in 22.89 and then widened his lead on the back half.

Orsi’s victory denied Greece’s Andreas Vazaios bid to be a double-winner at these championships after winning the 200 IM earlier in the meet. Vazaios was also out strong, but was outsplit by over a half second over the second 50 to settle for the silver in 51.72.

Austria’s Bernhard Reitshammer closed hard for the bronze, outtouching Russia’s Andrey Zhilkin 51.91 to 91.94. Reitshammer had the field’s fastest second 50 split of 28.01.

Men’s 50 Breaststroke Final

SC Euros Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 25.37 (2021)

European Record: Emre Sakci (TUR) – 25.29 (2020)

World Record: Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 25.25 (2009)

Top 3 finishers:

In a thrilling men’s 50 breast final, Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus tied Cameron van der Burgh’s super-suited World Record of 25.25 from 2009. Shymanovich now holds both sprint breaststroke World Records, as he broke Adam Peaty’s 100 re4cord last December. The race now also stands alone as the SC Euros and European record.

Coming in second was the former European Record holder, Emre Sakci of Turkey. Sakci’s final time of 25.39 was a tenth off of his lifetime best of 25.29.

100 breast champion Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy touched in third for the bronze in 25.54. Martinenghi came into the final as the top seed after setting the meet record of 25.37 in last night’s semis.

Women’s 200 Freestyle Final

SC Euros Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 1:51.17 (2009)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 1:50.43 (2017)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Marrit Steenbergen (NED): 1:52.75

Silver: Barbora Seemanova (CZE): 1:53.58

Bronze: Katja Fain (SLO): 1:53.88

The Netherlands’ Marrit Steenbergen went out fast in the 200 free final and never relinquished the lead, touching first for the gold in 1:52.75. Steenbergen flipped at 25.98 at the first and had the field’s fastest 2nd and 3rd 50 splits to give her an insurmountable lead at the 150 as she held on to win after a final 50 split of 29.70.

The Czech Republic’s Barbora Seemanova touched in second for the silver in 1:53.58. Seemanova also went out quick, flipping only four tenths behind Steenbergen at the 100, though began to fade down the stretch but was able to hold of Sloveni’a Katja Fain.

Fain was the hardest-charging swimmer of the final, posting the field’s fastest closing split of 28.96 to snag the bronze in 1:53.88.

Men’s 200 Backstroke Final

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 1:48.02 (2017)

(RUS) – 1:48.02 (2017) European Record: Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 1:46.11 (2009)

World Record: Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:45.63 (2015)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Radoslaw Kawecki (POL): 1:48.46

Silver: Lorenzo Mora (ITA): 1:49.73

Bronze: Michele Lamberti (ITA): 1:50.26

Poland’s Radoslaw Kawecki used a masterful back half to take the men’s 200 back gold by almost a second and half, stopping the clock in 1:48.46. Kawecki flipped in just 5th place at the 100 in 54.43, but negative split the race with a 26.96 3rd 50 and 27.07 final 50 to take the win. His third 50 was the fastest in the field by 1.2 seconds, which put him into the lead heading to the final 50. His final time rattled Kliment Kolesnikov‘s meet record of 1:48.02 from 2017.

The Italians rounded out the podium with Lorenzo Mora touching in 2nd in 1:49.73 to take the silver, while Michele Lamberti grabbed the bronze in 1:50.26. Both Italians were out quick, with Lamberti leading at the 100 in 54.04 with Mora right behind him in 54.05.

Women’s 400 Freestyle Final

SC Euros Record: Camille Muffatt (FRA) – 3:54.85 (2012)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 3:54.52 (2013)

World Record: Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 3:53.92 (2018)

Men’s 400 IM Final

SC Euros Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 3:57.27 (2009)

European Record: Laszlo Cseh (HUN) – 3:57.27 (2009)

World Record: Daiya Seto (JPN) – 3:54.81 (2019)

Women’s 50 Breaststroke Final

SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 29.10 (2013)

European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 28.81 (2014/2020)

World Record: Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 28.56 (2018)

Men’s 100 Freestyle Final

SC Euros Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)

European Record: Amaury Leveaux (FRA) – 44.94 (2008)

World Record: Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 44.84 (2021)

Women’s 50 Butterfly Final

SC Euros Record: Melanie Henique (FRA) – 24.56 (2019)

European Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)

World Record: Therese Alshammar (SWE) – 24.38 (2009)

Men’s 800 Freestyle Final

SC Euros Record: Florian Wellbrock (GER) 7:38.35

(GER) 7:38.35 European Record: Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 7:25.73 (2020)

World Record: Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:23.42 (2008)

Mixed 4×50 Medley Relay Final