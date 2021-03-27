Dressel Performs 100 Free / 200 Fly Double – 42.03 / 1:40.68 Yards

2021 ISCA International Senior Cup

March 23-27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY Prelims/LCM Finals

Schedule (ET) Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00 pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00 am prelims/5:00 pm finals

Friday Prelims Heat Sheets: Women/Men

The final day of racing got underway on Saturday morning at the 2021 ISCA International Senior Cup.

In the men’s 100 freestyle, Caeleb Dressel posted a 42.03 to claim top seed by over a second as Arsenio Bustos came in with a 43.27 for second. Christopher Guiliano was third in the prelim field with a 43.72.

That swim for Dressel trails his fastest ever swim of 39.90 which he swam at the 2018 NCAA Championships for the Florida Gators.

Notably, Ryan Lochte also swam the 100 freestyle in prelims and earned 12th in the event with a 45.01.

Dressel was also the quickest 200 butterflier in the prelims as he swam his way to a 1:40.68, followed by Texas grad Jack Conger‘s 1:42.85. Dressel’s former Florida teammate Grant Sanders was the third fastest with a 1:45.75.

Farida Osman has a shot at picking up her fourth win of the meet tonight in the 100 freestyle and will head into the final as top seed with a 48.56. Her PB in the event is currently a 47.07 which she swam at the 2017 NCAA Championships for Cal. She will be joined in the final by Sherrison Dressel as second seed (49.20) and Marina Spadoni (49.20) as third seed.

Osman has already collected gold in the 50 fly, 50 free, and 100 fly earlier on in the meet.

Kyleigh Tankard and Katelyn Bergin were separated by only 0.16 seconds in the 200 butterfly prelim as Tankard posted a 2:00.70 and Bergin a 2:00.86. Tankard, a UNC commit, has been as fast as a 1:57.94 before which she hit earlier this month at the 2021 Virginia VSI Short Course Senior Champs. Julimar Avila touched with a 2:02.09 prelim swim to secure third seed heading int0 tonight’s final.

Nicole Frank Rodriguez will try to earn her first gold medal of the meet in the 200 breaststroke final following her field-leading prelim swim of 2:15.29. That swim for Rodriguez was a new best time in the event, beating her 2:16.06 from December 2020. Rodriguez has collected three medals so far as she took silver in the 200 IM and 100 breast, along with a bronze in the 400 IM.

Zoe Skirboll and Ava Franks were a second behind Rodriguez in the prelims with a 2:16.65 and 2:16.96, respectively.

In the final event of the meet, Nils Wich-Glasen will lead the field into the 200 breast A final as top seed thanks to his 1:53.26 swim this morning which was just ahead of Ilya Evdokimov‘s 1:53.28. Wich-Glasen and Evdokimov, separated by just 0.02 seconds were around two seconds ahead of third seed Johnathan Rutter who was a 1:55.38.

The final session of racing will get underway at 5 PM Eastern.