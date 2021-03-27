2021 NCAA Men: Ohio State, Purdue Load Up A Final in Platform Prelims on Day 4

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Streaming: ESPN3

UPDATE: Tennessee senior Bryden Hattie jumped three spots from prelims to win the consolation final. He averaged over 71 points per dive and finished with 427.00 points, beating Texas sophomore Andrew Harness by 45.20 points. Harness took second for 10th overall, dropping one spot from prelims. Indiana junior Andrew Capobianco, who won last night’s 3-meter final, also slipped a spot with his 11th-place finish overall. Wisconsin junior Tazman Abramowicz and LSU senior Juan Hernandez came in 12th and 13th, each moving up one place from prelims. Stanford junior Noah Vigran improved two spots to 14th overall, while Kentucky junior Danny Zhang dropped from 11th to 16th.

Consolation Final Results:

Day Four

Ohio State landed three and Purdue put two divers in the A final but it was 2019 NCAA platform diving champion Jordan Windle of Texas who led the field in prelims of his best event on Saturday. Averaging 79.93 points per dive, Windle racked up 479.60 points for the morning. Purdue followed in second and third place with senior Brandon Loschiavo (461.45) and junior Benjamin Bramley (389.30). Miami senior Zach Cooper (387.55) qualified fourth.

Junior Jacob Fielding (376.75), sophomore Lyle Yost (367.65) and senior Jacob Siler (362.85) all made the championship final for Ohio State. The Buckeyes, ninth in the standings after last night’s relay, are expected to finish seventh, thanks in large part to Fielding, Yost, and Siler.

Sophomore Luke McDivitt (370.00) qualified sixth for Utah.

Diving in the consolation final will be 3-meter springboard champion Andrew Capobianco from Indiana and Texas senior Andrew Harness, who was ninth overall with 356.35 points.

Platform Diving Prelims

Top 16 qualifiers:

Day 4 Ups/Downs Including Diving

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Platform Diving California 8/2 3/1 2/0 2/0 1/1 0/0 Texas 7/5 2/0 2/1 1/2 1/1 1/1 Georgia 3/3 1/1 0/1 0/1 2/0 0/0 Ohio State 3/2 0/0 0/0 0/2 0/0 3/0 Purdue 3/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 VT 2/4 0/1 0/1 1/1 1/1 0/0 Florida 2/2 1/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 UVA 1/3 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 Indiana 1/4 0/2 0/0 0/0 1/1 0/1 Texas A&M 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Louisville 1/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 LSU 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Stanford 1/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/1 Alabama 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Minnesota 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 GT 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Arizona 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Utah 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Miami 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 Missouri 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Tennessee 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Kentucky 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 Michigan 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 PITT 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 USC 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 West Virginia 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Wisconsin 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Scored Prelims Day 4

Texas 144.0 California 135.5 Ohio State 47.0 Georgia 46.5 VT 45.5 Purdue 45.0 Indiana 37.5 UVA 31.0 Florida 28.5 Louisville 25.0 Texas A&M 22.0 Minnesota 17.0 / LSU 17.0 / Stanford 17.0 (tie) (tie) Miami 15.0 GT 14.0 Missouri 13.5 Utah 13.0 Arizona 12.0 Alabama 11.0 Kentucky 10.0 / Tennessee 10.0 (tie) West Virginia 6.0 USC 5.0 Wisconsin 4.0 Michigan 1.5 / PITT 1.5 (tie)

Scored Day 4 Prelims + Current Scores After Day 3