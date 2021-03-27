2021 NCAA Men: Ohio State, Purdue Load Up A Final in Platform Prelims on Day 4

2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
UPDATE: Tennessee senior Bryden Hattie jumped three spots from prelims to win the consolation final. He averaged over 71 points per dive and finished with 427.00 points, beating Texas sophomore Andrew Harness by 45.20 points. Harness took second for 10th overall, dropping one spot from prelims. Indiana junior Andrew Capobianco, who won last night’s 3-meter final, also slipped a spot with his 11th-place finish overall. Wisconsin junior Tazman Abramowicz and LSU senior Juan Hernandez came in 12th and 13th, each moving up one place from prelims. Stanford junior Noah Vigran improved two spots to 14th overall, while Kentucky junior Danny Zhang dropped from 11th to 16th.
Consolation Final Results:
- Bryden Hattie (TENN) 427.00
- Andrew Harness (TEX) 381.80
- Andrew Capobianco (IND) 368.55
- Tazman Abramowicz (UW) 357.20
- Juan Hernandez (LSU) 348.00
- Noah Vigran (STAN) 346.35
- Leonardo Garcia (FLA) 334.40
- Danny Zhang (UK) 329.50
Day Four
Ohio State landed three and Purdue put two divers in the A final but it was 2019 NCAA platform diving champion Jordan Windle of Texas who led the field in prelims of his best event on Saturday. Averaging 79.93 points per dive, Windle racked up 479.60 points for the morning. Purdue followed in second and third place with senior Brandon Loschiavo (461.45) and junior Benjamin Bramley (389.30). Miami senior Zach Cooper (387.55) qualified fourth.
Junior Jacob Fielding (376.75), sophomore Lyle Yost (367.65) and senior Jacob Siler (362.85) all made the championship final for Ohio State. The Buckeyes, ninth in the standings after last night’s relay, are expected to finish seventh, thanks in large part to Fielding, Yost, and Siler.
Sophomore Luke McDivitt (370.00) qualified sixth for Utah.
Diving in the consolation final will be 3-meter springboard champion Andrew Capobianco from Indiana and Texas senior Andrew Harness, who was ninth overall with 356.35 points.
Platform Diving Prelims
Top 16 qualifiers:
- Jordan Windle (TEX) – 479.60
- Brandon Loschiavo (PUR) – 461.45
- Benjamin Bramley (PUR) – 389.30
- Zach Cooper (MIAF) – 387.55
- Jacob Fielding (OSU) – 376.75
- Luke McDivitt (UTAH) – 370.00
- Lyle Yost (OSU) – 367.65
- Jacob Siler (OSU) – 362.85
- Andrew Harness (TEX) – 356.35
- Andrew Capobianco (IND) – 356.05
- Danny Zhang (UK) – 355.50
- Bryden Hattie (TENN) – 350.90
- Tazman Abramowicz (UW) – 338.95
- Juan Hernandez (LSU) – 337.75
- Leonardo Garcia (FLA) – 328.20
- Noah Vigran (STAN) – 327.15
Day 4 Ups/Downs Including Diving
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|All
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|Platform Diving
|California
|8/2
|3/1
|2/0
|2/0
|1/1
|0/0
|Texas
|7/5
|2/0
|2/1
|1/2
|1/1
|1/1
|Georgia
|3/3
|1/1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/0
|0/0
|Ohio State
|3/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0/0
|3/0
|Purdue
|3/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/0
|VT
|2/4
|0/1
|0/1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|Florida
|2/2
|1/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|UVA
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Indiana
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|0/1
|Texas A&M
|1/1
|1/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Louisville
|1/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|LSU
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Stanford
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Alabama
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Minnesota
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|GT
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Arizona
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Utah
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Miami
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|Missouri
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Tennessee
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|Kentucky
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|Michigan
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|PITT
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|USC
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|West Virginia
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Wisconsin
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
Scored Prelims Day 4
- Texas 144.0
- California 135.5
- Ohio State 47.0
- Georgia 46.5
- VT 45.5
- Purdue 45.0
- Indiana 37.5
- UVA 31.0
- Florida 28.5
- Louisville 25.0
- Texas A&M 22.0
- Minnesota 17.0 / LSU 17.0 / Stanford 17.0
- (tie)
- (tie)
- Miami 15.0
- GT 14.0
- Missouri 13.5
- Utah 13.0
- Arizona 12.0
- Alabama 11.0
- Kentucky 10.0 / Tennessee 10.0
- (tie)
- West Virginia 6.0
- USC 5.0
- Wisconsin 4.0
- Michigan 1.5 / PITT 1.5
- (tie)
Scored Day 4 Prelims + Current Scores After Day 3
- Texas 558.0
- California 507.5
- Florida 310.5
- Georgia 244.5
- Indiana 195.5
- Louisville 175.0
- Ohio State 155.0
- Texas A&M 149.0
- UVA 133.0
- NC State 120.0
- VT 105.5
- Michigan 101.5
- Missouri 80.5
- Arizona 78.0
- Purdue 76.0
- Stanford 75.0
- LSU 69.0
- Alabama 64.0
- Miami 53.0
- Tennessee 48.0
- GT 43.0
- Minnesota 37.0
- UNC 31.0
- PITT 24.5 / Florida St 24.5
- (tie)
- USC 20.0
- Utah 19.5
- Kentucky 19.0
- ND 15.0
- Wisconsin 14.0
- Penn State 13.0
- West Virginia 6.0
Eddie Reese better buy Jordan Windle a nice steak dinner after the meet because he is carrying Texas right now
Windle currently leads Texas’s individual scoring effort by *checks notes* 5 points.
True. His 800 free relay split was iNsAnE!!!
But he was better leading off the 200 Free Relay….what a talent
Where can I watch 1650?
It’s on prelims stream. First heat just dove in