California’s CIF-San Diego Section Cancels Championships for 2nd Year in a Row

The California Interscholastic Federation’s San Diego Section announced on Friday it will not hold the 2021 section championship meet because of COVID-19. The CIF commission had switched the start of swim and dive season with water polo, so swim and dive started two months early and the championship was set to take place on April 23 and 24.
In his memo, commissioner Joe Heinz wrote:
“The CIF San Diego Section has made the difficult decision to cancel the Swim & Dive Championships previously scheduled for Saturday, April 24th. We have been holding out hope that the state’s guidance would be adjusted to accommodate larger scaled competitions, yet based upon all the information available to us at this time we do not see any adjustments being made that would enable us to host a section-wide Championship event. We will adjust our 2020-2021, Master Calendar to show April 24th as the last possible date for competitions. We would also like to thank our Swim & Dive, student-athletes, coaches, Conference Presidents, Schedulers, and Officials Associations who worked with us in an extremely tight time span to adjust their schedules and seasons to provide this opportunity for student-athletes throughout our section.”
This marks the second year in a row that the San Diego Section student-athletes have not had a championship meet. Greg Spire, head coach of Canyon Crest Academy, is organizing a Zoom call to discuss options with area coaches on Sunday, March 28.
The North Coast Section has also canceled their championships. As of now, the Central Coast Section, Southern Section, and Sac-Joaquin Section are all slated to hold championship meets in May.
This is where the club coaches need to step up and provide something for the athletes. The Tennessee club coaches do a great job of providing a high school meet for their swimmers since the Tennessee High School Athletic Association does not offer one. I’m sure they would be a great resource.