Head Coach – Orinda Moraga Swim Club, Orinda California

The Orinda Moraga Swim Club is seeking a Head Coach for the 2025 Swim Season. OMSC is a public swim club in the Orinda Moraga Pool Association, OMPA. We look to provide an inclusive and fun environment where swimmers of all abilities can compete and improve their skills. As we start our inaugural season, we are looking for a leader to inspire and guide our swimmers, as well as our assistant coaches.

Head Coach / Program Director

Swim Omaha (SO) is a non-profit, board-governed, and coach-led competitive swimming organization serving the Omaha, Nebraska community for over 30 years. With approximately 165 members, SO supports swimmers from the Novice to Junior Nationals level.

Las Vegas – Age Group Coach

Time commitment TBD based on group: 3-6 practice sessions per week after school and/or Saturdays, 60 to 120 minutes per session. Additional practice for the Summer Season, including possible AM sessions

arena Regional Sales Representative – West

As a Regional Sales Representative, you will represent arena on the West Coast, driving sales and expanding our reach. You will focus on developing relationships with retailers, supporting our teams, and championing our brand within the region.

Lead Coach and National Group Assistant

The Burlingame Aquatic Club (http://www.burlingameaquatics.com), located in Burlingame, is a non-profit, public benefit organization that provides high quality aquatic programs for people of all ages. We operate out of the Burlingame Aquatic Center on the campus of Burlingame High School, and we work in conjunction with the City of Burlingame and its Parks & Recreation Department.

Age Group Swim Coach

We are an elite swim club that elevates athletes towards greater success by providing highly professional coaching guidelines and cultivating a secure, inspiring, and motivational atmosphere. We are looking for a knowledgeable, committed age-group swim coach with an outstanding work ethic who is ready to assist our swimmers in continuing to excel and achieve their goals.

Aquatics Coordinator

Indoor two pool facility: programs include swim lessons, water fitness, open swim, lap swim and school water safety programs.

Head Swim Team Coach

A job can be so much more than a paycheck. When you work for the Y, you’re helping empower young people, improve health and well-being, and inspire action in YOUR community.

Assistant Swim Coach- New Orleans

Nu Wave Swim Club is seeking an energetic, self-motivated, passionate swim coach to serve as the Assistant Age Group Coach for our site located at the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Qualified candidates should have strong teaching, communication and organizational skills. The Newman Site is home to all Nu Wave pre-competitive, developmental and advanced age group programs.

Wilton Y Wahoos 13/Over Squad COACH

The Wilton Y Wahoos 13/Over Squad Coach works as a part of the Wilton Y Wahoos coaching staff to carry out all practice and meet duties for the practice squad that they lead. The 13/Over Squad Coach works cooperatively with other members of the Wahoos staff to provide positive, challenging, and engaging practices for our swimmers.

Summer Camp – Waterfront Director

Camp Watitoh, an ACA accredited co-ed residential summer camp in the Berkshire Mountains of Massachusetts, seeks a qualified candidate to oversee all waterfront operations. This is a seasonal position, contracted from May 31st to August 10th with a potential to extend through August 25th.

Bozeman Barracudas Seek Head Swim Coach

The Bozeman Barracudas Swim Club is seeking a Head Coach to provide enthusiastic leadership to our swimmers, coaching staff, and families. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in competitive swimming with experience coaching swimmers of all ages and abilities.

Senior Coach (Assistant coaching roles also available)

Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, the Senior coach will work collaboratively with the senior coaching staff to develop national-level athletes and lead age-group and senior-level practice groups, as assigned by the Head Coach.

Assistant Swimming Coach, Learn-to-Swim Instructor / Manager

Blue Tide Aquatics is looking for a dedicated and energetic swim coach who wants to work with competitive age-group swimmers, beginners in Learn-to-Swim, and potentially Masters swimmers.

Full Time – Senior/ Age Group Coach

Responsibilities include lead and assist different training groups at the senior and age group level during practice and swim meets, create a season training plan, complete meet entries, attend meetings, maintain weekday office hours.

Sienna Premier Aquatics Full Time Assistant Coach

Sienna Premier Aquatics, located in Missouri City, TX, is seeking passionate, experienced, and positive full time and part time assistant coaches to work primarily in their age group program. These positions will start as soon as possible. SPA is a club of 150+ swimmers practicing out of two outdoor short course pools, and one indoor long course pool.

HEAD SWIM COACH (U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS)

Established in 1972, the St. Croix Dolphins Swim Team boasts a proud legacy of representing the island in competitive swimming. Our year-round program caters to swimmers aged 5-18, ranging from novices to national-level athletes. We are committed to fostering a supportive and challenging environment that promotes personal growth, teamwork, and excellence in the sport.

Head Squad Coach

The Wahoo’s Head Coach is responsible for carrying out all functions related to the successful program implementation of the Wahoo swim team groups he/she is assigned to.

Full time Swim Coach/ Meet Director

North Shore Swim Club is searching for one full-time assistant coach/ assistant event director, or 1 part time assistant coach and 1 part time assistant event director. Coaching duties will be responsible for weekday practices and attending all scheduled competitions and events on weekends. Assistant Event director’s duties are on Friday evenings and weekends. NSSC attends approximately 2 swim meets per month.

HYDRA Aquatics Head Coach

The HYDRA Head Aquatics Coach is responsible for all aspects of the HYDRA swim program. They lead in staffing, curriculum development, competitive planning, finance, communication, and client interactions.

The Pacifica Sea Lions seek Head Swim Coach

The Pacifica Sea Lions Aquatic Club (PSL) seeks a highly qualified individual for the position of Head Swim Team Coach.

Full Time – Senior Assistant Coach/ Age Group Coach

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized senior/ age group coach with the expertise to direct and lead some of our top 13-14 swimmers and other senior or age group swimmers at one of our sites. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach and Site National Team Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

Lead Coach – Cincinnati Aquatic Club

This position is designed to lead our competitive age group for ages 9 to 11 for Cincinnati Aquatic Club. The coach will work closely with the head age group coach to carry out the vision, values, and behaviors of Cincinnati Aquatic Club through long term development, leadership, and following through with the age group progression plan.

Head (Jr & Sr Groups)

Eagle Swimming Association is a coach-run program of 200+ in northeast Houston (TX). The LSC (Gulf Swimming) is very competitive and our community is ripe for growing swimming. Our team has a rich age group history at the state level (TAGS), and our high schoolers have shown promise at both club (Zones, Sectionals & Jrs) and interscholastic (high school state) levels.

Head Age Group Coach

The Plantation Swim Team is a premier municipal swim team located in Plantation, Florida. Our Mission is to provide opportunity and encouragement to all team members, from the beginner to the seasoned Olympic athlete.

Smith College Swimming & Diving Graduate Assistant Coach

Smith College Swimming and Diving is seeking applicants for the Graduate Assistant Swim Coach position. Applicants must also apply for the Masters of Exercise and Sport Studies program. This is a full-time two-year position in which graduate assistants will receive multiple monetary benefits, including a stipend ranging from $6,000-$12,000 and discounted tuition fees.

Multiple Coaching Opportunities at Old Dominion Aquatic Club (ODAC)

Old Dominion Aquatic Club (ODAC), a highly regarded competitive swim program based in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, VA, is seeking enthusiastic and experienced coaches to fill multiple coaching vacancies. We are looking for individuals passionate about developing swimmers across various skill levels while fostering a positive and inclusive team environment.

Full Time Assistant Coach Chattahoochee Gold Swimming

Chattahoochee Gold is a growing coach owned top 50 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 800 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire a full time staff member to join the Gold Family at our Cumming, GA location.

Lead Age Group Coach

Issaquah Swim Team is seeking an energetic, experienced, passionate, and professional individual to serve as a Lead Age Group Coach. This full-time employee will be responsible for working with our age group athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop all aspects of our Age Group and Development Programs with the goal of instilling a culture of success both in and out of the water.

Lead Senior Coach

Issaquah Swim Team is seeking an energetic, experienced, passionate, and professional individual to serve as a Lead Senior Coach. This full-time employee will be responsible for working with our senior athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop all aspects of our Senior Program with the goal of instilling a culture of success both in and out of the water.

Graduate Asst. Division III

Hood College is a DIII Private Liberal Arts College in Frederick MD. 1200 Undergraduate and 800 Graduate students attend Hood. The 50 acre campus sits 5 blocks from downtown Frederick, which is considered one of the larger cities in Maryland. 60min from DC, Baltimore and Annapolis, Frederick offers a wide range of activities in town or within an hour drive.

Swim Instructor

We teach 1:1 swim lessons at The Club in Rancho Niguel, and at homes around Mission Viejo. Our season starts in April and finishes on Halloween.

LSC Director of Finance and Administration (Part Time)

We are seeking an experienced and strategic Part-Time Director of Finance and Administration to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing the financial operations of the company, ensuring the accuracy of financial reporting, and providing strategic, periodic reports and updates to the board in support of the organization’s growth and sustainability.

Sandpipers of Nevada Seeks Assistant Coach

We are seeking dedicated and passionate Assistant Coaches to join our team. As a coach, you will work with swimmers ranging in age from 6 to 18 years, guiding them through both developmental and competitive swim programs.

Wave Aquatics Lead Swim Coach

We are seeking a passionate Lead Swim Coach for Age Group to join our aquatics team. As Lead Swim Coach, you will be responsible for leading various workouts, swim meets, and practices. You will inspire, motivate, and guide young people of varying skill levels, fostering a supportive and inclusive environment conducive to personal growth and achievement.

Head Coach – Parkway-Rockwood Swim Club

Beginning in August 2025, the Parkway Swim Club and Rockwood Swim Clubs, currently operating as separate programs, will combine to form the Parkway-Rockwood Swim Club.

HEAD GROUP 5 COACH (Senior Team)

The Head Group 5 Coach at Pikes Peak Athletics is responsible for leading all aspects of Group 5, the top, most elite group on the swim team. This role combines high-level coaching and athlete development with family communication and targeted administrative tasks.

Head Swim Coach Upper Valley Aquatic Center

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially.

Full Time Age Group Coach

New Trier Aquatics is looking for passionate, enthusiastic, and qualified full-time individuals to join our coaching staff.

Aquatics Director

The Aquatics Director is responsible for planning, development, fiscal management, administration, and promotion of the UVAC Red Cross Safety and Education program. The position also includes management of UVAC’s pools as well as hiring and supervision of lifeguard and instructor staff.

Pacific Swim Team in Poway CA Is Looking For A Bronze Group Coach

Pacific Swim Team in Poway, CA, is looking for an experienced swim coach to work with our Bronze Group swimmers aged 13-16. Coaches will need to be available nightly from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, Monday through Thursday, and be able to attend one swim meet per month.

Director of Competitive Aquatics/Head Coach

The B.R. Ryall YMCA Swim Team, located in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is a year-round competitive swim team that offers an exciting opportunity for swimmers of all levels to experience competitive swimming under the instruction of top professional coaches.

COHO Head Developmental Coach (Full Time) – Deerfield Park District

The COHO Swim Club in Deerfield, IL, is a high-quality, competitive, and comprehensive swim program for residents of Deerfield and surrounding communities. Founded in 1971, COHO is a sponsored program of the Deerfield Park District with a rich tradition and history of success in swimming on the local, regional, and national levels.

Boulder Swim Team – Assistant Coach

Boulder Swim Team is a non profit USA Swimming club program of 80 swimmers in Boulder, CO. We are currently seeking new coaching talent to bring their personality and unique experience to our club! Applicants can expect a flexible work schedule, a conscious and competitive environment, and coaches who work together for the betterment of the team and athletes in the program.

Diving Coach (Saturday Evenings)

Asphalt Green is hiring an experienced Diving Coach for Saturday evenings with an hourly rate of $50.00! Qualified candidates must have prior competitive diving experience at the club, high school, or college level, and be available to work Saturday evenings. See www.asphaltgreen.org for more information.

National Training Centre (NTC) Senior Co-Lead Coach

Singapore Aquatics is seeking an experienced and dynamic NTC Senior Co-Lead Coach to lead one of our three main squads within the National Training Centre (NTC) Squad. The NTC Senior Co-Lead Coach will play a pivotal role in guiding elite and developing athletes, driving their preparation for national and international competitions such as the Southeast Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

Technical Director (Swimming)

Singapore Aquatics is seeking an experienced and visionary Technical Director (TD) to lead the technical development of coaches, athletes, and programs across the nation.

Camp Skylemar is searching for college students or recent graduates to coach swimming this summer. Camp Skylemar, is an 8-week (includes training) sports-oriented program in Maine that brings together college athletes, coaches, and teachers who hope to positively impact the next generation.

Head Swim Coach

The Head Swim Coach of the City of Midland Aquatics, Inc. shall provide leadership for the development and implementation of both short-term objectives and long-range goals of the swim team. The Head Coach shall be responsible for supervision of employees, swim team budget and administration of the day to day swim team operations.

Head Swim Coach / Swim Lesson Coordinator

As Head Swim Coach this person is responsible for overseeing all aspects of and leading the Steamboat Springs Swim Team, including developing and implementing training plans for swimmers of varying ages & levels, managing a team of part-time coaches, recruiting new athletes, scheduling practices and competitions, fostering a positive team culture, and ensuring the safety and well-being of all swimmers while achieving optimal performance at swim meets, all while collaborating with OTHS management and club parents.

Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA), founded in 1891, is a nonprofit organization whose objective is to “promote, influence, and assist in financing the varsity athletic programs of the midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy” in accordance with the policy of the Superintendent of the Academy.

Assistant Men’s Swimming Coach

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA), founded in 1891, is a nonprofit organization whose objective is to “promote, influence, and assist in financing the varsity athletic programs of the midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy” in accordance with the policy of the Superintendent of the Academy.

Program Manager – Swimm with Timm

In addition to leading skill-based swim and water safety instruction to people of all ages and abilities, the Program Manager is responsible for the daily operations at a specific location.

Stroke & Learn-to-Swim Instructors Needed! (Washington, DC suburbs)

Tollefson Swimming is the developmental program for TOLL-PV in Bethesda, MD outside Washington DC. Our stroke program has around 500 swimmers in 2 primary locations: North Bethesda & Northwest DC.

