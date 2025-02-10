Canada Moves 2027 Swimming Trials Up Two Months

Swimming Canada announced an updated 2027 calendar in response to the changes of the 2027 Pan American Games.

The games, originally September in Barranquilla, Colombia, moved after the coastal city failed to meet contractual obligations. Lima, Peru, will now host the games in the last two weeks of July.

In light of this change on the international swimming calendar, Canada adjusted several of their national meets. Canadian Swimming Trials, which were originally scheduled for June 4-10, will now take place April 5-10. The venue, Saanich Commonwealth Place in Victoria, remains the same.

This change moves the trials to four months ahead of the 2027 World Championships. The swimming portion of 2027 Worlds will take place from August 15-22 in Budapest.

“Although we previously announced a later Trials after a detailed review as part of the ‘Canadian Way’ plan to LA 2028, we need to accommodate a selection process for two separate senior national teams in summer 2027,” said John Atkinson, Canada Swimming’s High Performance Director.

The Canadian Open, which was originally set to take place in early April, will also be pushed back to June 3-5. It will remain at the

The United States and Brazil, two other major countries that send athletes to both Worlds and the Pan American Games, have yet to announce specific 2027 trials dates.

Canada’s full National Team calendar through 2028 can be found here.

2027 Canada Swimming National Calendar