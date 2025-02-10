Georgia Bill Proposes Tax Exemption For NCAA NIL Earnings

A Georgia legislator introduced a bill that would exempt college athletes from paying state income tax on their NIL earnings.

Brandon Beach, a Republican state senator in the metro Atlanta region, introduced the bill to the Senate’s finance committee this Tuesday. He informally dubbed the bill the ‘Kirby Smart’ bill, namesake of the University of Georgia’s head football coach who led the Bulldogs to two NCAA championships in 2021 and 2022.

The objective of this bill, Beach explained, is to financially incentivize top athlete recruits to go to Georgia schools. The University of Georgia is in the SEC competing against universities in Tennessee, Florida, and Texas where collegiate athletes pay no state income tax on their NIL deals.

“…we’ve got to get Kirby and these football coaches and basketball coaches, these coaches a tool in their toolbox to be able to compete,” Beach said.

The state income tax level in Georgia currently sits at a flat rate of 5.39%. This is well below the top marginal tax rates in states such as California, New York, or Hawaii, which all go above 10%. However, it is also higher than several other states, including the seven states with no income tax.

U.S. states that have no state income tax:

Alaska

Florida

Nevada

New Hampshire (interest and dividends are taxed)

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington (capital gains are taxed)

Wyoming

USA Today sports columnist and Georgia resident Dan Wolken slammed the bill, saying its supporters want to “coddle rich college athletes with tax relief.”

If passed, Georgia would not be the first state to instate such a law. In fact, Beach says he got the idea from the state of Missouri who instituted a similar law in 2023. The bill would have to pass Georgia’s Senate, its General Assembly, and then be signed into law by Republican Governor Brian Kemp. The Republican Party holds a majority in both legislatures.