Do You Love Swimming? See 3,972 Swim Jobs You Might Love

FULL-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

North Texas Nadadores is located in Southlake, TX. We are searching for a full-time assistant coach that is passionate about coaching athlete’s that range from the senior to age-group level. The assistant coach needs to be comfortable with planning a swim season, running dry-lands, and attending meets regularly.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR, SWIM INSTRUCTOR & POOL SUPERVISOR (PK–12)

Shanghai American School is seeking an Aquatics Director for its Puxi campus located on the western side of Shanghai as well as for its Pudong campus located along the Yangtze River Delta on the east side of the city. This is a rare opportunity to provide leadership for a well-established and well-respected Aquatics program, including both curricular and extra-curricular programs.

SEASONAL PART TIME CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

SPORTS MARKETING REPRESENTATIVE

This position is remote AND the incumbent for this role is required to reside in either New Jersey, Maryland, or Washington D.C.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Aquatics Director is responsible for the organization and execution of all Aquatic Programming at William G. White, Jr Family YMCA including Swim Lessons, Lifeguards, and Water Fitness. This position supervises all aquatics staff and programs at the branch.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS FOR AQUATICS OPERATIONS AND ADMINISTRATION

The Naval Academy Athletic Association (NAAA) has an opening for a full-time Assistant Director of Athletics for Aquatics Operations & Administration. This position will be responsible for the oversight and management of the aquatics facilities – Lejeune Hall, Scott Natatorium, and McDonough Hall.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH

The Assistant Swim Team Coach is responsible for on deck instruction and coaching of swimmers. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach and head age group coaches with day-to-day operations. Every position at Swim GSA upholds principles that are central to the mission of Swim GSA program by modeling behaviors that reflect our team values, identity, and culture.

NATIONAL WHOLESALE SALES MANAGER

HEAD DIVE COACH – TENNESSEE AQUATICS

Tennessee Aquatics is seeking a motivated, ethical, and experienced coaching professional as its next Head Dive Coach.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIM COACH

Midland, TX is looking for an experienced High School swim coach to work with the school and club team. You would be assisting the Midland ISD & COM Aquatics head swim coaches, helping coach all levels of high school age athletes from Novice to Futures.

HEAD SWIM COACH

SOCES is one of the premier schools in the San Fernando Valley. A significant portion of our students attend college after high school. We have a vibrant athletics program where almost 1/4 of our students participate in the various sports we offer. We do not have a pool on site but we travel to a local park but are interested in additional relationships with other pools.

NATIONAL MARKETING MANAGER – CANADA

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water. The brand’s heritage of innovation derives from its leadership in competitive swimming, where more Olympic Gold Medals have been won in Speedo than any other brand. Unmatched in performance, fit and feel, we are also America’s #1 goggle brand.

LEAD PHOTOGRAPHER

COMMONWEALTH SWIMMING SEEKS PT ASSISTANT COACH

Position: Part Time Assistant Coach, 10-12 weekly hours not including competitions

FULL TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Swim Atlanta (Mt Bethel) located in Marietta, Ga is seeking an energetic swim coach who is passionate about coaching kids of all ages from beginners to Junior National level. Our current staff has coached together for 10 years and is looking for an experienced coach to help run dry-land, assist with groups, lead groups and attend meets. Practices are Monday thru Thursday 3:30pm to 8:00pm, Friday 3:34pm to 6:30pm and Saturday 7:30am to 11:30am

FULL TIME MOBILE SWIM TEACHER IN CARIBBEAN ON SUNNY GRAND CAYMAN ISLANDS

The Swim School is looking for a full-time mobile swimming teacher/instructor who would like to teach around Sunny Grand Cayman Islands.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Recruits prospective student-athletes, provides game-day coaching, and practice preparation, as well as operational duties within the Athletics department

AGE GROUP COACH – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

CARIBBEAN FULL TIME MOBILE SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Full time Mobile Swim Instructor position available. Come join us on the beautiful island of Grand Cayman. Sky Blue Aquatics was established in 2013 and is now the largest swim school in the Cayman Islands. We teach all of our lessons in the comfort and convenience of the client’s home or condo pool.

SPORTS MARKETING REPRESENTITVE

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

This position was developed to oversee all aquatics activities at the YMCA, including general aquatics operations, lifeguarding, maintaining a safe swimming condition, and pool operations. The position will extend the Y’s mission by creating a positive atmosphere where everyone is respected and welcomed and builds relationships with team members and members alike.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH – COMPETITIVE AQUATICS

Do you have an interest in competitive swim and sound knowledge of the progressive development of swimmers? Are you seeking a role that will allow you to utilize your experience and abilities to help develop youth as they advance through all levels of swim? This may be the role for you…

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Lake Geneva Swim Club (LGSC) has an immediate opening for an enthusiastic Head Coach for our year round competitive swim program. LGSC is a growing club in the small community of Lake Geneva, WI. This not-for-profit, board-run club was founded in 2013 and currently has approximately 40 swimmers. Our club has had great success as a community-based team, with high swimmer retention numbers and swimmers that show steady, continual growth.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Aquatics Manager is a full-time position in the Aquatics Department and reports to the Director of Recreation Programming.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH/ATHLETIC COORDINATOR

The Head Swimming Coach is directly responsible for overall direction of the men’s and women’s swimming program. Involving recruiting, retaining members, assembling/developing a competent assistant coaching staff, and overall in-season/off-season strategies/programs.

TEAM ACCOUNT MANAGER, TEAM DIVISION

MARKETING SPECIALIST

FULL TIME SHIFT LEAD

The Shift Lead’s responsibility is to assist the Aquatics Director and Assistant Aquatics Director in maintaining the operations of Rawlins Aquatic Center Swimming Pools and performing related work.

GVST SENIOR AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Green Valley Homeowners Recreation Association is looking for senior coaches to help lead our program. Our Green Valley Swim Team season runs from March-July with clinics in Fall and Winter as well. You’ll work with kids of all skill levels aged 5-18. Our team is part of a recreational league that works to build community, improve swim skill, and engage in healthy competition. If you have a high level of enthusiasm, energy and a love for swimming, this may be the right place for you!

NJST HEAD SENIOR COACH

The position of Head Senior coach is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the North Jeffco Swim Team senior

program, under the direction of the Head Coach of NJST. NJST uses the sport of competitive swimming to empower

student-athletes in our area to become leaders and champions in and out of the pool.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Team is currently seeking an enthusiastic Assistant Age Group Swim Team Coach to work with a age group swimmers. Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Age Group Coach is responsible for all aspects of coaching assigned age groups of the South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Team program, including on-deck and at meets.

SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN | SWIMOUTLET

NATIONAL MARKETING MANAGER – CANADA

LEAD & ASSISTANT COACHES

EVOLUTION AQUATICS, a year-round swim team in Huntersville North Carolina, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches for immediate hire. Ideal candidates will be passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH AND SWIM LESSON INSTRUCTOR

This Assistant Swim Coach would help in running all of our LASO swim practices, develop practice sets, and help the members of our team develop the skills necessary to being well rounded swimmers.

FULL-TIME AGE GROUP COACH – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

TRINITY PREP AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Aquatics Director leads the programming, operations, maintenance, and administration of the Trinity Prep Aquatics and its facility. Supervises the hiring, training, testing, and manages the certification of staff of the facility. Develops and implements various aquatic programs. Ensures that all appropriate water health and safety standards are maintained.

DEVELOPMENTAL SWIMMING MANAGER

CANES is seeking a Manager of Developmental Swimming to work with 5+ lesson instructors and oversee our pre-competitive swimming program on a daily basis.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Bettendorf Aquatics is a USA Swimming Club that operates out of Bettendorf High School (SCY) and Clinton Community Pool (LCM). Our program offers a supportive atmosphere that emphasizes sound stroke technique, wet and dryland training, and competitive opportunities at every level. We are a not-for-profit team that is Board Run.

RACE AQUATICS HEAD SWIM COACH

We want YOU to help us with our vision to create a premier organization where education and competition unite; Building better athletes and stronger community through the fitness and sport of swimming.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Las Vegas Swim Club is a member of Southern California Swimming. At LVSC, our coaches and team leadership are highly driven to help build great people AND incredibly fast swimmers; and not one without the other.

NATIONAL KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Speed Aquatics has an immediate opening for a certified USA Swimming coach, looking for an hourly coaching role

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN & WOMEN’S SWIM & DIVE

The Assistant Coach will serve the swim and dive program as on deck swim and dryland coach as assigned, and assist the Head Coach in the planning, administering, and evaluating of various aspects of the operations of the Men’s & Women’s Swim and Dive program.

HEAD SWIM COACH

As the Aquatics Head Swim Team Coach, you must enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. You will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out. You will write and run Swim Team Group Workouts according to the season plan. You will train the Swim Team Coaches on their team. This position oversees the registering of new participants for the Team and maintains the cleanliness and order of our Aquatics Facilities.

HEAD COACH/ BEGINNER USA SWIM TEAM

The FLagler FLUiD Swim Team, LLC is seeking a Head Swim Coach, in Palm Coast, Florida. The team is a year-round beginner competitive USA Swimmer team, with a 501(c)3 booster club. The ideal candidate should be interested in developing swimmers new to the program, but also be able to meet the needs of senior-level competitive swimmers in a flexible and welcoming swim club environment.

SENIOR COACH CRAWFISH AQUATICS

Crawfish Aquatics is seeking a passionate coach to work with one or two different senior level training groups. We are looking for a Coach who works well with others, has strong communication and customer service skills, who is dedicated in developing each athlete into successful swimmers and a bonus would be, has long term career aspirations in coaching.

STERLING STINGRAYS SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

The Stingrays Swim Team Director/Head Coach is responsible for providing leadership and supervision of the District’s Stingrays Swim Club, aquatic programs and any other assigned programs, activities and areas as well as assists the Duis Center Manager with facility operations.

ASSISTANT HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Assistant Head Swim Team Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round USA swim team, coaching upper level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

ONEFLOW AQUATICS – HEAD COACH

In 2022 ONEflow Aquatics (OFA) will be a service provider at a prominent location in Cairo where we will develop and start an Aquatics Program ranging from Learn-to-swim to Elite team. With our exclusive SwimAmerica license for the whole country of Egypt, OFA will be able to offer a certified and high quality program to all of its users.

