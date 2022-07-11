Do You Love Swimming? See 3,709 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,709 Swim Jobs.

Florida State University Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach

Assists the Head Coach with personnel including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, coaching, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all ACC, NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations.

Head Swim Coach – Cayman Islands

Minimum 6 years coaching experience with a club competitive swimming program.

Excellent knowledge of current swimming techniques and training methods and FINA Rules.

Strong organisational skills with an ability to develop and manage an age group swimming program.

Minimum of ASCA Level 2 Certification or equivalent, First Aid and CPR training.

Highlands Ranch Aquatics Head Age Group Coach – Full Time

Highlands Ranch Aquatics, located on the south side of Denver, Colorado, is seeking a highly motivated individual to lead our age group program into the future. Our longtime Head Age Group Coach is retiring in August and we’re looking for the right person to take the reigns. The ideal candidate will be knowledgeable about stroke mechanics, age group progressions, and have great leadership, teaching, and communication skills.

Forest Grove Swim Club – Head Coach

The Forest Grove Swim Club (FGSC) is a year-round competitive USA Swimming program for the youth of Forest Grove, Banks, Gaston, North Plains and the surrounding areas of Western Washington and Yamhill Counties. Established in 1969, we are a non-profit organization. Our programs are directed at all levels of competent swimming and dedicated to the maximum development of each swimmer as an athlete and as an individual.

UGA Men’s Swimming Volunteer Coach

The UGA Men’s Swimming Volunteer Coach is responsible for providing assistance to the Head & Assistant Coaches in assigned areas of the intercollegiate sport programs. This will include assisting in the planning and designing of a yearly training program; assisting in the planning and designing of specific strength and conditioning sessions for student-athletes in cooperation with the strength & conditioning coaches and the head and assistant coaches.

Graduate Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming, Whitworth University

This position serves as the graduate assistant swim coach for the men’s & women’s swimming program. The graduate assistant swim coach will gain experience in all areas of program management including but not limited to coaching of swim practices and meets, meet preparation & management, recruiting, student-athlete development and mentoring, as well as administrative responsibilities needed to run a successful NCAA Division III Swimming Program.

NTN Head Coach

As the Head Coach this position will develop and operate a community competitive aquatics program that meets the needs of all ages and abilities under the guidelines established by USA Swimming and the American Swimming Coaches Association. This position will supervise other NTN full-time coaches. This job will also be part of leadership team that directly supervises all when in the facility.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach

Amherst College invites applications for the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. Given Amherst’s distinction as one of the most diverse liberal arts colleges in the country, the successful candidate will demonstrate the ways in which they bring value to and will work towards supporting a broadly diverse community.

Associate Senior & Age Group Coach- Full time with benefits!

Swim Streamline (SSAN) located in Spring, Texas, is looking for an energetic Associate Senior & Age Group Coach to run and assist with some of our competitive groups. SSAN is currently a Top 100 VCC USA Swimming Team, Safe Sport Recognized, Bronze medal club 2020 & 2021 and a USA Swimming Level 4 Club Recognized Program. More information on SSAN can be found on our team website, www.swimstreamline.com

Full Time Assistant Coach

Fox Valley Swim Team (“FOX”), located in Naperville, Illinois, seeks a full-time Assistant Coach. More information on FOX can be found on our team website, www.foxswimteam.com.

Head Coach / Director of Competitive Swimming

The Baylor School located in Chattanooga; TN is now accepting applications for a Head Varsity coach, Head Coach of Baylor Swim Club and Director of Competitive Swimming to help lead its’ growing aquatics program.

Assistant NCAA Swim Coach – Florida Gulf Coast University

he Assistant Coach II, Swimming assists with all activities related to the Swimming program including recruitment, athlete development, monitoring academic performance, and social development.

ASSISTANT LAKOTA YMCA SWIM COACH

Responsible for providing quality instructional training / coaching to program participants. Persons in this position must closely adhere to the YMCA of the USA guidelines for competitive coaching and swimming.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

St. Lawrence University is currently seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant Coach for Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving. This 9-month position (August 2022 – May 2023) is targeted toward graduate students seeking a master’s degree. Remuneration includes a very competitive coaching stipend, student health insurance, and eligibility for tuition remission (6 graduate classes per year in the University’s graduate program).

ROSE-HULMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

While pursuing graduate studies, the Graduate Assistant will be assigned duties as an Assistant Coach of Men’s and Women’s Swimming. Responsibilities include planning and implementing practices, mentoring student-athletes, recruiting, adhering to NCAA rules, and other duties as assigned by the head coach.

HEAD COACH BETHEL PARK REC SWIM TEAM

The Bethel Park Recreation Swim Team is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Swim Coach. Applicants for the head coach position should have a strong background in competitive swimming including technical instruction, advanced training, and coaching.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach at Bucknell University serves within the Department of Athletics and Recreation and is responsible for the coaching of academically-qualified student athletes. The swimming and diving program at Bucknell has an NCAA Division I men’s and women’s program, and the Assistant Coach must work within the guidelines, rules, and regulations of Bucknell University, the NCAA, and the Conference.

MACHINE AQUATICS SEEKS FULL-TIME & PART TIME COACHES

We are looking to hire FULL TIME & PART TIME POSITIONS for an Age Group Coach that would lead, design, and foster systematic growth from the youngest novices to the appropriate High-Performance Age Group level programs while working within the Team Mission Statement/Vision/Values (see website).

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH – 2 VACANCIES (JOB ID 52344)

Assists the Head Coach with personnel including hiring and supervision of staff, undergraduate/graduate assistants, and volunteers and their responsibilities, budgeting, scheduling, travel, meals, recruiting, coaching, scouting, purchase and care of equipment, giving appropriate direction to student-athletes as it relates to academics, while adhering to all ACC, NCAA, Athletics Department and University rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Pine Crest School (Boca Raton Campus) is searching for highly motivated age group coach to work with our swimmers ages 10-15.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Assist the head coach in all phases of the specified sport program including, but not limited to, recruiting qualified student-athletes, organization and design of practice and competition, on-deck coaching, scheduling, team managements, travel arrangements, budget management, supervision of academic progress, alumni development, fundraising and any other duties as assigned, and compliance with University, Conference, and NCAA rules.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

SMAC (Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club) located in Waynesboro and Crozet; VA is seeking a Lead Age Group Coach. This position has the flexibility to be a part time or full-time position based on the candidate. SMAC has been operating since 1958 and has produced swimmers qualifying for the highest-level meets (Olympic Trials, Senior and Junior Nationals and Y Nationals).

RECRUITING COORDINATOR

The University of La Verne is looking to hire a recruiting coordinator for swimming and diving. The job responsibilities includes; working directly with the Head Coach to implement and develop the recruiting plan; oversee recruit communication; organizing official and unofficial visits; prospect evaluations; recruiting database management, work with our admissions department to help guide recruits through the process and assist with social media responsibilities.

CENTRAL BUCKS AQUATICS HEAD SWIM COACH

Central Bucks School District, Community School Division, is seeking a year-round head program coach to work with our USAS and SAL programs, The Central Bucks Swim Teams.

PRIME AQUATICS- LEAD 10&U COACH

Prime Aquatics, located in Alcoa, TN (just south of Knoxville) is seeking an enthusiastic Lead 10&Under Coach to join our swim family. The lead coach will primarily be responsible for providing our 10&Under (Gold) and Flex Groups with a structured and fun learning environment.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The assistant coach will help implement and oversee practices of Division I student-athletes. They will focus on technique, physiology and strategy of racing for each stroke and distance. This position will also assist with duties including but not limited to: recruitment of student-athletes, alumni relations, travel planning, (office management), equipment maintenance, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – GATOR SWIM CLUB

Gator Swim Club – Seekonk–based out of Seekonk, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island–is searching for an Associate Head Coach. This coach will be the lead coach for its Gold and Platinum Groups (13 and over swimmers with strong skills and ambitious goals).

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Southern Illinois University a Division I member of the Missouri Valley Conference, Missouri Valley Football Conference and Mid-America Conference. We are seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program.

MSA-AGE GROUP COACH- 12 AND UNDER

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Guelph Marlin Aquatic Club (GMAC) is seeking a Full Time Age Group Swim Coach. GMAC is a Not for Profit swim club that has between 500-1000 swimmers across our Lessons Program, Pre-Competitive, Competitive, and Masters programs registered throughout the year.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Frostburg State University (FSU), Athletics Department is accepting applications accepting applications for a full-time contractual Assistant Swimming Coach position to begin August 2022. Hourly rate $12.50 with limited benefits package.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – BEVERLY YMCA

Are you an experienced manager with the ability to lead and inspire a team? Are you interested in utilizing your experience to ensure the safety and well-being of others by providing access to important programs and services in the community? This may be the opportunity for you?

HEAD COACH – LA GRANDE SWIM CLUB

The La Grande Swim Club (LGSC) is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, and highly skilled Head Coach to lead our year-round competitive swim program in the beautiful Grande Ronde Valley. The ideal candidate should provide excellent instruction to swimmers, clear guidance to assistant coaches, and effective collaboration with parents and volunteers.

LYONS AQUATICS – HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

LYONS Aquatics, located in Western Springs and La Grange, Illinois, is seeking an energetic and enthusiastic Head Age Group Coach to join our staff. This Head Age Group Coach will be responsible for the day-to-day coaching and management of our 13&14-3 athletes and assist in the development and growth of our other 14&U groups.

LYONS AQUATICS – SENIOR COACH

LYONS Aquatics, located in Western Springs and La Grange, Illinois, is seeking an energetic and enthusiastic Senior Coach to join our staff. This Senior Coach will be responsible for the day-to-day coaching and management of our Senior 2 athletes and assist in coaching our Senior 3 and 13&14 athletes.

AQUATICS EVENTS MANAGER

SPIRE Institute & Academy (IA) is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, wrestling and lacrosse.

RADNOR AQUATIC CLUB HEAD AGE GROUP/SAL COACH

Radnor Aquatic Club is searching for a candidate to be our Head Age Group & Head SAL Coach. The Head Age Group/SAL Coach will oversee the development of swimmers as they progress through our Varsity groups. The coach will lead practices, create lineups, and work with swimmers and their families to guide them through their swimming journey.

DEVELOPMENTAL LEAD AGE GROUP COACHES – FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS!

We are looking for energetic, enthusiastic, and knowledgeable Swim Coaches to direct and lead some of our developmental swim groups. Swimmers range from B-BB cuts, are aiming to swim the 200 FR and 200 IM for the first time as well as qualify for their first prelim / finals championship meet.

WIMGSA HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Swim GSA of Greensboro, NC, a 501(c) 3 non-profit, is accepting applications for Head Age Group Coach. Since 1946, Swim GSA has been one of the top teams in North Carolina LSC and is a team with high passion and expectations. The team has about 85 to 100 swimmers, ranging from beginners to Junior National qualifiers. The team trains at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH

The Tennessee Volunteers seek and volunteer assistant coach to help with supporting our athletes as people, students, and athletes. The volunteer assistant will support the international and domestic performance objectives of the team, and assist the coaches with the implementation of on-deck and off-deck support.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACHES

San Dimas Aquatics (SDA) is seeking applicants for assistant coaches in San Dimas, CA. San Dimas Aquatics is a new team in Southern California- in its second year as a team. SDA has 160 swimmers and is experiencing exponential growth in numbers as well as performance.

ASSISTANT DIVING COACH (PART TIME)

The University of Southern Indiana seeks applications for Assistant Diving Coach (Part Time). The position will be responsible for assisting the Head Coach in the management and administration of the Diving intercollegiate sports program.

SWIMMING/HOUSING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

This part-time position will assist the Head Swimming Coach and Housing Department with day-to-day operations working 27.5 hours a week. Position located on the Emmetsburg Campus. Applicant must be expected to enroll in a Masters’ Degree Program at their own expense.

SWIM COACH

Assist with the development and implementation of the recreational, competitive and/or learn to swim program under the direction of the assigned program line manager. Maintain records and manage administration as assigned.

Head Coach, Men & Women’s Swimming & Diving

The head swimming and diving coach is responsible for organizing, conducting and supervising all aspects of an NCAA Division I men’s and women’s swimming and diving program.

Swim Coach

Assist with the development and implementation of the recreational, competitive and/or learn to swim program under the direction of the assigned program line manager. Maintain records and manage administration as assigned.

Linn-Mar Swim Team Head Coach and Aquatic Center Assistant Manager

Linn-Mar Swim Team (LMST) is looking for head coach to lead the school district-owned swim team (Linn-Mar School District which is in Cedar Rapids and Marion, Iowa). LMST is a USA Swimming member swim club (Level 2 & Safe Sport recognized) and has 200+ members ages six and older.

Head Swim Coach

The Head Swim Team Coach, following USA Swimming Guidelines, is responsible for leading the Steamboat Springs Swim Team in its mission to provide a safe, encouraging, and positive environment for swimmers to develop as athletes and people.

Site Director / Lead Assistant Coach

Aiken-Augusta Swim League is seeking qualified candidates for a full-time Site Director and Lead Assistant Coach. This coach will take primary responsibility for all ASL operations at our University of South Carolina – Aiken location, as well as lead the Junior and Age Group (JR/AG) squad coaches for both sites.

Head Coach for Boys’ and Girls’ Varsity Swimming

Choate Rosemary Hall is seeking qualified candidates to fill the position of head coach for its varsity swimming teams. Coaching candidates may apply as coach-only or in combination with any open full-time positions listed on our employment page.

ASC- Age Group & Novice Coach

Annapolis Swim Club is seeking assistant coaches to help build our excellent program! We are in need of energetic, experienced, and dedicated coaches to help work with a variety of different swimmers, ranging from our 8 & Unders up to our 18 year olds. Coaches can expect to be on deck between 2-5 days per week, based on individual availability and preferences, as well as at 1 meet per month.

Part-Time Assistant Men’s Swimming and Diving Coach

DePauw is seeking a candidate for a part-time assistant coach. Other employment and subsidized housing are a possibility. The candidate will have responsibility on deck to coach various groups and in the weight room. From the start they will be able to provide input to all parts of the program Please contact me with any questions.

Director of Operations – Swimming and Diving

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is seeking a Director of Operations – Swimming and Diving for Rutgers Athletics. The primary role of this position is to provide operational support for the Women’s Swimming and Diving team. This position is under the supervision of the Head Coach and will coordinate and organize all operations of the program on a daily basis.

Assistant Coach – Men’s and Women’s Swimming

We are seeking a men’s and women’s swim team assistant coach for the 2022-2023 season. This individual will assist the Head Coach in the organization, administration and promotion of all aspects of the Concordia University Irvine Swimming and Diving program. It is a part-time, 10-month position. Concordia University Irvine is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference (PCSC).

Northwestern University Assistant Coach

he Assistant Swimming Coach reports to the Director of Swimming and Diving and assists with the coaching and training of the Swimming and Diving Team.

Lead Age Group Coach

757swim, located in Williamsburg Virginia, is looking for a Lead 10 & Under age group coach. This role is more than just “on deck” hours. You will be part of the leadership team helping to set the direction for our young age group swimmers.

Raleigh Swimming Association Seeking Full-Time Coach at Sonner Location

Interested in working in the dynamic, fast-growing Triangle Area of North Carolina? Passionate about coaching 18 & under swimmers? Are you an energetic coach who loves to learn? Raleigh Swimming Association (RSA) is searching for a coach to work with our Senior and Age Group athletes at our Sonner location in Raleigh.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $100, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 112,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 710,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 357,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 29,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 343,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.