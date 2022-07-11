George Sampson: More Than a Swim Coach

Courtesy: Martina Cione

From the years 2013 to 2016, I had the unique and honorable opportunity to swim, coached under George Sampson on the Chehalem Swim Team in Newberg, Oregon. Coach George cared greatly about his swimmers, not just in the water, but as humans. He believed first in bringing up good children, teens, and young adults. He did this by teaching my teammates and I discipline, dedication, and committed work ethic. Athletes showed up to practice day after day because they knew and understood the commitment and care he gave to them.

Coming from a family background that was unsupportive and had a poor father figure, Coach George became that father figure for me, and he did so through swimming. Even though I joined his team at a late age, he never gave up on me or wrote me off. He would glow with pride when I broke one of my personal records. He taught me skills in the water that I still use in my swimming today, and lessons in life that I still follow. I am too stubborn to throw away the fins he gave me, and they are currently duct-taped together.

Coach George may have only coached a local club team and a high school team (Newberg High School), but he had a lasting impact on each one of his swimmers which, in my belief, brings him to the same level of quality and worth as any national team coach. I will never forget the last time I talked on the phone with him. He always had something to say to guide my life, even eight years after I moved away from Newberg. I cherish all that he has taught me.

Rest in peace, Coach George.