Newly-Division I Lindenwood Announces 14 Additions In 2022-23 Signing Class

Courtesy: Lindenwood Athletics
The Lindenwood swimming and diving program announced the addition of 14 student-athletes for the 2022-23 season. The women’s team will bring in seven swimmers and one diver, while the men’s squad will add five swimmers and one diver.
“We are excited to welcome this diverse group to our team,” said head coach Jason Owen. “With student-athletes from four different states and four different countries including our first-ever athletes from Cuba and Iceland, we are excited to work with these athletes. They have plenty of talent and room to grow in our program. They will certainly help us to contend for our first Summit League championship in future seasons.”
This fall, the Lions will compete in the Summit League at the NCAA Division I stage. Lindenwood found great success at the NCAA Division II level. The women’s squad claimed four conference titles, including three-straight from 2016-19. In 2020-21, the women’s team secured its best finish at the NCAA Championships by taking fourth place. The men’s program collected three conference championships, and earned a second-place finish at the 2015-16 National Championships.
2022 Signees
Women
Kornelia Buszka | Warsaw, Poland | LIX Liceum Ogólnoksztalcace Mistrzostwa Sportowego im. Janusza Kusocinskiego
50 FR 25.88 (LCM) | 100 FR 57.45 (LCM) | 200 FR 2:09.08 (LCM)
Megan Hollaar | Colleyville, Texas | Keller High School
200 FR 1:55.50 | 500 FR 5:09.24 | 100 FR 53.59 | 50 FR 24.96
Adi Luker | Holland, Indiana | Southridge High School
100 FR 53.66 | 50 FR 25.46 | 100 BK 1:00.85
Karissa Metzger | Republic, Missouri | Republic High School
100 BR 1:06.63 | 200 BR 2:30.41 | 200 IM 2:14.61
Maja Piotrowicz | Bilcza, Poland | XV Liceum Ogolnoksztalcace
100 BR 1:10.00 (SCM) | 200 BR 2:32.09 (SCM) | 100 FR 57.38 (SCM) \ 50 FR 26.24 (SCM)
Stefania Sigurporsdottir | Reykjanesbaer, Iceland | Mentaskolinn Vidd Hamrahlid
100 FR 58.94 (SCM) | 200 FR 2:04.86 (SCM) | 400 FR 4:22.63 (SCM) \ 400IM 5:01.95 (SCM)
Sydney Tolbert | Wildwood, Missouri | Marquette High School | Diving
Saylor Wilson | Springdale, Arkansas | Har-Ber High School
100 BR 1:05.82 | 200 BR 2:20.89 | 200 IM 2:12,03
Men
Johan Cue Carrillo | La Habana, Cuba | Barton County Community College
50 BR 24.53 | 100 BR 53.32 | 200 BR 2:01.89
Trey Flouer | Springfield, Missouri | Glendale High School
100 Fly 50.99 | 100 BK 51.62 | 50 FR 21.85 | 100 FR 49.32
Mattia Giurgevich | Limbiate, Italy | Istituto di Istruzione Superiore Martin Luther King
50 BR 27.82 (SCM) | 100 BR 1:01.17 (SCM) | 200 BR 2:17.07 (SCM) | 100 FR 51.99 (SCM)
Tino Javier | Saint Charles, Missouri | Francis Howell Central High School | Diving
Kaleb Shive | Altus, Oklahoma | Williams Baptist University
100 BK 50.37 | 100 Fly 50.57 | 100 FR 45.79 | 50 FR 21.19
Adam Szczerba | Lublin, Poland | Liceum Ogólnoksztalcace im Unii Lubelskiej W Lublinie
200 FR 1:48.36 (SCM) | 400 FR 3:52.81 (SCM) | 100 FR 50.89 (SCM)