Newly-Division I Lindenwood Announces 14 Additions In 2022-23 Signing Class

Courtesy: Lindenwood Athletics

The Lindenwood swimming and diving program announced the addition of 14 student-athletes for the 2022-23 season. The women’s team will bring in seven swimmers and one diver, while the men’s squad will add five swimmers and one diver.

“We are excited to welcome this diverse group to our team,” said head coach Jason Owen . “With student-athletes from four different states and four different countries including our first-ever athletes from Cuba and Iceland, we are excited to work with these athletes. They have plenty of talent and room to grow in our program. They will certainly help us to contend for our first Summit League championship in future seasons.”

This fall, the Lions will compete in the Summit League at the NCAA Division I stage. Lindenwood found great success at the NCAA Division II level. The women’s squad claimed four conference titles, including three-straight from 2016-19. In 2020-21, the women’s team secured its best finish at the NCAA Championships by taking fourth place. The men’s program collected three conference championships, and earned a second-place finish at the 2015-16 National Championships.

2022 Signees

Women

Kornelia Buszka | Warsaw, Poland | LIX Liceum Ogólnoksztalcace Mistrzostwa Sportowego im. Janusza Kusocinskiego

50 FR 25.88 (LCM) | 100 FR 57.45 (LCM) | 200 FR 2:09.08 (LCM)

Megan Hollaar | Colleyville, Texas | Keller High School

200 FR 1:55.50 | 500 FR 5:09.24 | 100 FR 53.59 | 50 FR 24.96

Adi Luker | Holland, Indiana | Southridge High School

100 FR 53.66 | 50 FR 25.46 | 100 BK 1:00.85

Karissa Metzger | Republic, Missouri | Republic High School

100 BR 1:06.63 | 200 BR 2:30.41 | 200 IM 2:14.61

Maja Piotrowicz | Bilcza, Poland | XV Liceum Ogolnoksztalcace

100 BR 1:10.00 (SCM) | 200 BR 2:32.09 (SCM) | 100 FR 57.38 (SCM) \ 50 FR 26.24 (SCM)

Stefania Sigurporsdottir | Reykjanesbaer, Iceland | Mentaskolinn Vidd Hamrahlid

100 FR 58.94 (SCM) | 200 FR 2:04.86 (SCM) | 400 FR 4:22.63 (SCM) \ 400IM 5:01.95 (SCM)

Sydney Tolbert | Wildwood, Missouri | Marquette High School | Diving

Saylor Wilson | Springdale, Arkansas | Har-Ber High School

100 BR 1:05.82 | 200 BR 2:20.89 | 200 IM 2:12,03

Men

Johan Cue Carrillo | La Habana, Cuba | Barton County Community College

50 BR 24.53 | 100 BR 53.32 | 200 BR 2:01.89

Trey Flouer | Springfield, Missouri | Glendale High School

100 Fly 50.99 | 100 BK 51.62 | 50 FR 21.85 | 100 FR 49.32

Mattia Giurgevich | Limbiate, Italy | Istituto di Istruzione Superiore Martin Luther King

50 BR 27.82 (SCM) | 100 BR 1:01.17 (SCM) | 200 BR 2:17.07 (SCM) | 100 FR 51.99 (SCM)

Tino Javier | Saint Charles, Missouri | Francis Howell Central High School | Diving

Kaleb Shive | Altus, Oklahoma | Williams Baptist University

100 BK 50.37 | 100 Fly 50.57 | 100 FR 45.79 | 50 FR 21.19

Adam Szczerba | Lublin, Poland | Liceum Ogólnoksztalcace im Unii Lubelskiej W Lublinie

200 FR 1:48.36 (SCM) | 400 FR 3:52.81 (SCM) | 100 FR 50.89 (SCM)