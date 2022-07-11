One Brief Shining Moment: Meeting the Legendary US Swim Coach Charles E Silvia

Courtesy: John Holden

Whenever I tutor my life-saving courses I will sometimes get asked who invented mouth-to-mouth resuscitation? I don’t think “invention” is the correct terminology, but I can tell them straight away who was one of the early pioneers of this life-saving skill which has saved countless lives over many decades worldwide. Enter one Charles E Silvia. He took the idea to the American Red Cross who replied with “No, that’s not our preferred method.” Do I have to say anymore? Well, I think I do.

Charles, or as he was affectionately known as “Coach” or by his nickname “Red,” came from Somerville in Massachusetts and was the varsity coach to Springfield College for years and was US Coach for both the 1968 and 1976 Olympic Teams. He was once described as one of the most innovative coaches the US had seen and was “before his time” with his strategies and coaching philosophies. I had the privilege of meeting this larger-than-life character at Pine Knoll Swimming School in 1993 (which he set up in 1957 but sadly closed in 1995.)

My first recollection of him was when he was playing tennis at the center with some colleagues. He played a doubles match as though his opponents of the day were Peter Fleming and John McEnroe. After, he took the time to show me around and introduced me to his wife Ruth and daughter Sue and her husband Dave Laing who was on his coaching team. Then, of course, there was the swimming. It appeared he was not one for textbook dogma regarding training but instead looked more towards innovation, imagination, and differentiation all accomplished with a great rapport he had with all his swimmers. When I coach today, these strategies are with me and I hope will live with me forever. Here are a few examples of how he put them into practice.

“He believed that most swimming drills (such as catch up or finger drag) will cause improper stroke technique because they create internal lags of acceleration and deceleration (1 – Megerie, D., 1998).” He was also sensitive to any stressful thoughts that swimmers had: “To perform well on any level, the athlete must understand that stressful thoughts create muscular tension that eventually interferes with your freedom of motion (1).” He developed a “Hand and Foot” concept of teaching swimming. This had to do with a space of control for the hands over the arms and the feet over the legs.

In 1954 the butterfly stroke was in its early days of development and “Coach” had a considerable influence on the stroke. This was epitomized through his swimmer Bill Yorzyk whom he taught to kick twice every arm cycle and breath every other stroke. Yorzyk became the Olympic 200m butterfly champion in 2:19.30 – the only man to win gold in the pool for the US in the Melbourne Olympics when Australia dominated. “Coach” accredited the Australian’s dominating success to Sam Hereford. They were great friends and corresponded regularly.

Another credit was Paul Asmuth – the winner of no fewer than seven World Professional Marathon titles. However, I don’t think his legacy is about “credits” but how he coached literally thousand of swimmers on whom he had a positive life influence upon. This is exemplified by Springfield attorney, Daniel M. Kelly who trained with him:

“He was the consummate educator, who cared more about us as individuals than as athletes (1).”

Sadly “Coach” passed away in 1998 but I will always treasure forever that one brief shining moment I had with him in the summer of 1983 at Pine Knoll. What I remember most about him, above all is that he was a gentleman’s gentleman. Therefore, I am now glad I have said more about him but now I feel it appropriate to let “Coach” have the last word.

“Swim within yourself, let your stroke carry you, swing your hands and bring it home on the end.”

(1) – “The Coach with the Golden Touch” Magerie D.R.Tufts University 1998