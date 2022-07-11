Giulian Martin Crushes 200 BR, Erika Pelaez Earns 6th Win at Plantation Sectionals

2022 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships

July 7-10

Plantation Aquatic Complex Plantation, Florida

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile: “Southern Zone South Sectional Championships”

The 2022 Southern Zone South Sectional Championships wrapped up on Sunday with eight individual events in Plantation, Florida.

Giulian Martin cruised to a victory in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke by more than seven seconds with a time of 2:21.13. The 15-year-old Hurricane Aquatics swimmer shaved more than a second off his previous best from last year’s Plantation Sectionals. Only one other 15-year-old boy this season (Xavier Ruiz) has been faster than Martin, who sits right on the cusp of the top 100 all-time nationally for the boys 15-16 age group.

Another 15-year-old, Erika Pelaez, capped off her big week with her fifth and sixth wins of the meet. The Eagle Aquatics swimmer started the day by winning the women’s 100 free in 57.93, more than two seconds slower than her personal best. A few events later, Pelaez posted a 2:19.85 in the women’s 200 back to beat the field by more than three seconds despite being six seconds slower than her personal best. She also won the 100 back and 50 free on Saturday as well as the 100 fly and 200 free on Friday.

In the first final of the day, Sumner Chmielewski won the women’s 200 fly by more than three seconds in 2:17.34. The time marked a new personal best by .04 seconds for the 18-year-old Brown commit. Diego Balbi clocked a 2:05.86 to triumph in the men’s 200 fly, equaling his personal best from prelims. It marked a new personal best for the 16-year-old Saint Andrew’s Aquatics swimmer, more than three seconds faster than last February.

Kaii Winkler won the men’s 100 free in 50.47, slightly off his personal-best 49.68 from April’s International Team Trials. In the women’s 200 breast, Auburn commit Olivia Dinehart reached the wall first in 2:39.82, nearly three seconds ahead of the field despite being almost four seconds slower than her personal best. Stanford commit Joshua Zuchowski torched the competition in the men’s 200 back — the last final of the meet — with his 2:02.98 coming in nearly seven seconds ahead of the next-fastest finisher. The 18-year-old was representing Flood Aquatics Swim Team.

Combined team standings

Azura Florida Aquatics, 1020 South Florida Aquatic Club, 833.5 Academy Aquatic Club, 599 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics, 581 Planet Swim Aquatics, 537

Men’s team standings

Azura Florida Aquatics, 693.5 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics, 406 Academy Aquatic Club, 385 South Florida Aquatic Club, 316 Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team, 251

Women’s team standings