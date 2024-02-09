District Records Fall As West Springfield Boys, Woodson Girls Win VHSL Patriot 6A Titles

Courtesy: Dave Bell

2024 VHSL Region 6A Championships

January 26-27, 2024

Oakton, Virginia

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 VHSL Region 6A Championships”

Team Scores (Top 3):

Boys:

West Springfield – 470.5 Robinson – 442 Woodson – 371

Girls:

Woodson – 416 Robinson – 409 West Springfield 317.5

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) Patriot District Meet was held in Oakton, VA on January 26-27. In the team race, the West Springfield boys used superior depth to win the meet despite not winning a single event. They put at least two swimmers into the A final of all but one event and put all four of their swimmers into the 100 fly ‘A’ Final, scoring a massive 56 points in that race. On the girls’ side, Woodson and Robinson were in a taught battle all night, but Woodson essentially clinched the victory by placing 2-4-8-9 in the final individual event of the meet (100 breast).

A total of nine Patriot District records fell at the meet. Leading the way with two records apiece were Robinson’s JT Schmid and Fairfax’s Sadie Buckley. Schmid, a Senior and 2024 UNC commit, swam almost identical times in 100 fly and 100 back. His 48.77 fly swim broke his own record by almost a full second and his 48.78 back time crushed the 50.07 record set in 2021. Schmid swam career-best times of 47.58 (fly) and 47.63 (back) at the NCAP Invite in December.

Buckley, just a freshman, burst onto the scene with a 1:50.98 in the 200 free to break the 1:51.53 record set in 2019 and a 4:57.96 in the 500 to break the 5:00.93 record from 2022. She holds best times of 1:50.33 and 4:56.52 from the Sport Fair Winter Classic meet in December, but she’s known more for her backstroke prowess and will be swimming 100 back at the upcoming Occoquan Region meet.

The only other individual record was set by Fairfax Senior and 2024 NC State commit Sophie Scadron in the 100 fly. She swam 55.00 to break the 2019 record of 55.94. Scadron doubled up by also winning the 50 free in 23.87.

The other double-event winners at the meet were Lake Braddock Junior (and 2025 UVA commit) Josh Howat in the 50/100 free (20.60/45.31) and Woodson Junior Brady Bauernshub in the 200 IM and 100 breast (1:54.67/56.46).

District records were broken in four of the six relays:

Boys 200 Medley Relay – the Robinson team of JT Schmid , Nicholas Byrnes , Jack Fulham , and Liam Hickey swam a 1:33.75 to nip the 1:33.82 record set in 2020.

, , , and swam a 1:33.75 to nip the 1:33.82 record set in 2020. Girls 200 Medley Relay – The West Springfield team of Erin Terman , Megan Cleaver , Elyse Arnold , and Sienna Schmeck swam a 1:46.77 to break the 1:47.30 record from 2022.

, , , and swam a 1:46.77 to break the 1:47.30 record from 2022. Boys 200 Free Relay – the Lake Braddock team of Charlie St. Louis , Ben Tuininga , Josh Donovan , and Josh Howat swam a 1:25.38 to break the 1:25.95 record set in 2020.

, , , and swam a 1:25.38 to break the 1:25.95 record set in 2020. Girls 400 Free Relay – the Robinson team of Madison Bedford, Addison Van Baars, Kitty Moy-Jacobs, and Aleena Stukus swam a 3:30.10 to break the 3:31.19 record set in 2023.

The Patriot District teams will return to the pool for the Occoquan Region meet this weekend, and the VHSL Class 6 State Meet is slated for February 16th at the Hampton, Virginia Aquaplex.

RACE VIDEOS FROM MEET RECORD SWIMS:

Boys 200 Medley Relay

Girls 200 Medley Relay

Girls 200 Free

Boys 100 Fly

Girls 100 Fly

Boys 200 Free Relay

Boys 100 Back

Girls 400 Free Relay