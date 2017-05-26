Desplanches Sets Up Potential IM Sweep in Day 4 Prelims of French Nationals

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS
- Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017
- Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg
- 50-meter course
- Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM
- Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun
- FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds
The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals continued this morning in Strasbourg with day 4 prelims. Swimmers gathered to compete in the men’s 50 breast, 200 IM, and 100 free, while the women competed in the 100 fly, 200 back, and 800 free. The fastest 8 seeds in the women’s 800 free haven’t swum yet, as they’ll be racing during the finals session. Read on for highlights from today’s morning session.
The men’s 100 free final will be loaded with international sprint stars. Clément Mignon topped prelims with his 49.03, touching a nail ahead of Algeria’s Oussama Sahnoune (49.08). Mehdy Metella and Jérémy Stravius will go head-to-head once again after their close 50 fly battle, as Metella qualified 3rd in 49.22, followed by Stravius in 49.32.
Swiss IMer Jeremy Desplanches was in a league of his own through this morning’s 200 IM prelims. After dominating the 400 IM earlier in the meet, Desplanches will have a chance to sweep the IM titles tonight. After putting up a 2:00.11 in the heats, he’ll be chasing his own Swiss National Record of 1:59.35 in tonight’s final.
Additional Top Seeds:
- Men’s 50 breast- Théo Bussière, 28.37
- Women’s 100 fly- Marie Wattel, 58.66
- Women’s 200 back- Camille Gheorghiu, 2:14.18
