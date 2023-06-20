Denver Adds Talented Sprinter Nikola Tadic with Conference Scoring Times (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Denver has picked up an impactful commitment in the form of Illinois native Nikola Tadic.

I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Denver! I want to thank my parents and coaches at DU for guiding me during the recruiting process and to make this decision. Can’t wait to be a part of this team! Go Pios!

The recent graduate swam for his high school, Niles West, which is located in Skokie, Illinois, where he was nominated as ‘Male Athlete of the Year’. Tadic is currently listed as unattached, he has recently transferred to swim with New Trier Aquatics.

At the 2023 Illinois High School Association’s Boys State Championships, Tadic finished 4th in the 50 free (20.55) and 7th in the 100 free recording a time of 45.97. He anchored the team’s 10th place 200 free relay in 20.12 and while his 200 medley team did not advance out of prelims, Tadic threw down a blistering 20.01 anchor leg.

Tadic competed at the Pro Swim Series meet in Fort Lauderdale where he finished 45th in the 50m free touching in 23.88. He also time-trialed the 100 and 200 free while there, setting new personal bests of 52.80 and 1:57.24 respectively.

He also has some experience competing at the national level. Tadic holds Serbian citizenship and swam at their 2022 long course national championships where he won the 15-18 final in the 100m free (53.65). He also competed in the finals of 50 free and 50 fly, placing 6th in both with respective times of 24.00 and 26.08. Tadic indicated that he will compete at this year’s meet which starts on June 24th.

Best SCY Times:

50 Free – 20.47

100 Free – 45.61

200 Free – 1:40.47

100 Fly – 50.29

Tadic will be an instant impact addition to the Denver Pioneers who are a Division I mid-major program that compete in the Summit League. At the 2023 Summit League Championships, the Denver men won the title, their 9th in the last 10 years. His best times would have earned him an ‘A’ final berth in the 50 free (his best would have tied for 7th in prelims). In the 100 free, his best would have slotted him into 12th after prelims (it took 45.22 to make the top eight) and in the 200 free, his best would have earned him 15th after prelims (it took 1:39.89 to make the top eight).

Denver returns top sprinters Donat Fabian and Frank Tirone, who finished 4th (20.06) and 5th (20.17) in the 50 free last year, respectively. Tirone got the better of Fabian in the 100 though, finishing in 3rd (43.99) while Fabian finished in 10th (45.42). Both were listed as sophomores last year and should overlap with Tadic for two years.

Joining him in the class of 2027 are Quinn Collins, a versatile IM/backstroker, Nico Morton, an IMer, and Brandon Saeedi, a mid-distance freestyler/backstroker.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.