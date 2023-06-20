MIT Gains Commitment From Futures Qualifier Anna Li (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Li has announced that she will head to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) this fall to continue her academic and athletic careers. Li is a native of Boyds, Maryland, where she recently graduated from Poolesville High School. She also trains and competes year-round with the Rockville Montgomery Swim Club, located in the Silver Spring area.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology! Thank you to my coaches, friends, teammates, and family for always believing in and supporting me. A special thanks to Coach Meg and Coach James for giving me this opportunity. Roll Tech!”

Li swims a variety of events including fly, breast, IM, and sprint freestyle. This spring she raced at the Potomac Valley Senior Championship, where she advanced to the championship final in four of her events. Highlighting her performances was the 100 freestyle, where she dropped over a second to clock a 51.86. She also knocked a second off in the 200 breast (2:20.47) and dropped just under a second in both the 100 fly (56.91) and 200 free (1:53.26).

Li concluded her high school career this spring at the Maryland State Championships (3A/2A/1/A). She walked away with individual state titles in the 100 breast (1:04.50) and 200 IM (2:04.97), with her 200 IM marking a best time by nearly two seconds.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 51.86

200 free – 1:53.26

100 breast – 1:04.14

200 breast – 2:20.47

100 fly – 56.91

200 IM – 2:04.97

MIT competes as a Division III program in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference (NEWMAC). The women decisively won this year’s NEWMAC Championships with a total of 1441 points. The team is led by head coach Meg Sisson French, who took over in August of 2019.

Li’s best time in the 100 and 200 breaststroke would have made her the 2nd-fastest performer at MIT this season. Edenna Chen led the way in the breaststroke group with season best times of 1:01.09 and 2:15.01. Lexi Stewart was the next best in the 200 at 2:21.99, while Karen Li clocked a 1:05.70 for the 2nd spot in the 100.

Joining Li in MIT’s incoming class of 2027 is Katie Kudela, Christina Beggs, Camila Pierce, Ella Roberson, and Kailey Simons. Kudela is the other breaststroker in the class, and owns best times of 1:04.60/2:20.80.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.