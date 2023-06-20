New York HS State Finalist Jack LaBianca Set To Stay In-State With Marist (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack LaBianca has announced that he has committed to swim and study at Marist College this upcoming fall. LaBianca’s decision keeps him in-state, as he is a native of Syosset, New York. He trains year-round with Team Suffolk, and recently graduated from Syosset Senior High School.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to swim Division 1 at Marist College . I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have guided me throughout this process and helped me get to this point. Go Red Foxes!🦊“

LaBianca represented his high school at the 2023 New York High School Boys Federation Championships in March. He contributed to his team points with a 7th place finish in the 200 freestyle, clocking a best time of 1:42.54 in prelims. He also turned in a best time of 52.19 in the 100 fly, which he took 24th in.

Later in March, LaBianca set a slew of both short course and long course times at the ISCA International Senior Cup. He placed the highest in the 200 backstroke, where he stopped the clock in a best time of 2:20.46 in finals for 23rd. In prelims of the 200 back, he notched a best time in the short course version of the event with a 1:59.81.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 47.56

200 free – 1:42.54

500 free – 4:48.04

100 fly – 52.19

200 back – 1:59.81

Marist College is a NCAA Division I program that competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). The men were the runner-ups at the 2023 MAAC Championships, scoring a total of 599 points.

LaBianca is in a strong position to make an immediate impact for Marist at the conference level, as his best time in the 200 freestyle would have been 14th at the MAAC Championships this season. Leading the mid-distance freestyle squad this year was Ahmed Sallam, who was the MAAC runner-up with a best time of 1:38.22. Sallam will not be on campus this fall, making LaBianca’s arrival timely as the Red Foxes look to maintain points in the 200 free.

LaBianca joins fellow New York natives Dylan Magda and Matt McManus in Marist’s incoming class of 2027. Magda is a breaststroke specialist, while McManus swims a mix of fly, free, and IM events.

