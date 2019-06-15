Delfina Pignatiello Takes Down South American 1500 Free Record In Barcelona

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

Delfina Pignatiello set her second South American Record over the last four days during the first of two finals sessions at the Barcelona stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour, breaking the women’s 1500 free mark in a time of 15:51.68.

Her swim lowers Kristel Kobrich of Chile’s previous mark of 15:54.30, set at the 2013 World Championships (which were also in Barcelona), and also lowers her Argentine Record of 15:59.51 set at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

Additionally, Pignatiello breaks both the Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record of 16:07.41 set by Jazz Carlin in 2014, and goes well below the implemented standard time of 15:58.10 for a new Mare Nostrum Series Record.

Pignatiello has now swum a best time (all National Records) in the three distance free events over the three stops of the Tour, going 4:06.61 and 8:24.33 in Canet in the 400 and 800. Her swim in the 800 was a new Continental Record.

The 19-year-old moves into third in the world this year, trailing only world record holder Katie Ledecky (15:45.59) and China’s Wang Jianjiahe (15:46.69).

She ended up winning the event by over 18 seconds, with Spain’s Mireia Belmonte placing second in 16:09.71 and Hungarian Boglarka Kapas third in 16:15.18.