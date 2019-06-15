Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Delfina Pignatiello Takes Down South American 1500 Free Record In Barcelona

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

Delfina Pignatiello set her second South American Record over the last four days during the first of two finals sessions at the Barcelona stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour, breaking the women’s 1500 free mark in a time of 15:51.68.

Her swim lowers Kristel Kobrich of Chile’s previous mark of 15:54.30, set at the 2013 World Championships (which were also in Barcelona), and also lowers her Argentine Record of 15:59.51 set at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indianapolis.

Additionally, Pignatiello breaks both the Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Record of 16:07.41 set by Jazz Carlin in 2014, and goes well below the implemented standard time of 15:58.10 for a new Mare Nostrum Series Record.

Pignatiello has now swum a best time (all National Records) in the three distance free events over the three stops of the Tour, going 4:06.61 and 8:24.33 in Canet in the 400 and 800. Her swim in the 800 was a new Continental Record.

The 19-year-old moves into third in the world this year, trailing only world record holder Katie Ledecky (15:45.59) and China’s Wang Jianjiahe (15:46.69).

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 1500 FREE

Katie USA
Ledecky
01/12
15.45.59
2Jianjiahe
WANG		CHN15.46.6903/06
3Madeleine
GOUGH		AUS15.56.3906/10
4Kiah
MELVERTON		AUS15.56.4606/10
5Simona
QUADARELLA		ITA16.04.0204/04
View Top 28»

She ended up winning the event by over 18 seconds, with Spain’s Mireia Belmonte placing second in 16:09.71 and Hungarian Boglarka Kapas third in 16:15.18.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
NMQ

OK, now it´s a pity that she doesn´t go to the worlds this year.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago
raul araya

Congrats to Delphi and the National Team !.we always thank and aknowledge Bill Sweetenham for his support and guidance to the argentine coaches and swimmers over these last 5 years..Before Mare Nostrum swimmers were at Queensland training with TSSC team (Chris Nesbit) , Michael Bohl and Ken Sabotic .All of them great friends to us and great support to improve.!effort and committment sooner or later provide results

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!