OSSC’s Sage Moore Commits to Swim for Evansville in 2019-20

Lexington, Ohio-native Sage Moore will swim for the University of Evansville beginning with the 2019-20 season.

“So happy to announce my commitment to the University of Evansville and continuing both my academic and athletic career. Thank you to all my wonderful coaches, friends and family who helped me achieve my goals. Go purple aces!!💜”

Moore is a senior at Lexington High School and swims year-round for Ohio State Swim Club. In high school swimming, she qualified individually for the OHSAA Division 2 State Swimming and Diving Championships in the 200 IM (20th in prelims with 2:12.16) and swam on all three Lexington relays. She was the leadoff backstroker on the seventh-place 200 medley relay and she anchored the 200 free and 400 free relays to 8th and 14th places, respectively.

In club swimming, Moore swims free, back, breast, fly, and IM. She competed at the recent Indy Sectionals and earned PBs in the LCM 50 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. In May, she added more lifetime bests in the LCM 100/200 free, 200 back, and 400 IM. Moore began her senior year of high school by notching SCY bests in the 50/100 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM last fall.

Moore would have been Evansville’s fastest 200 breaststroker last season and the #2 200 IMer. She’ll overlap three years with IMer Emily Vasquez and two with top butterflyer Kara Steward. The Purple Aces finished seventh at the 2019 MVC Swimming & Diving All-Conference Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:10.96

200 breast – 2:24.38

100 fly – 1:00.02

200 fly – 2:15.03

50 back – 27.98

50 free – 25.29

50 free relay split – 24.27

100 free – 55.32

100 free relay split – 54.15

Congratulations to @sagenmoore for committing to continue her academic and swimming career at the University of Evansville! #purpleaces — Lex Swim and Dive (@LexSwimandDive) March 18, 2019

