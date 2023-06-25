David Curtiss Swims 22.17 50 Free At 2023 TAC Titans Triangle Classic

2023 NC TAC TITANS Triangle Classic

June 15-18, 2023

Cary, North Carolina

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 NC TAC TITANS Triangle Classic Meet”

The 2023 TAC Titans Triangle Classic meet was held last weekend in Cary, North Carolina. The meet featured collegiate swimmers from NC State and UNC, as well as top club teams from the state like the Marlins of Raleigh and the host team TAC Titans.

NC State’s David Curtiss won the 50 freestyle 22.17, which puts him just a few tenths off his season best from the U.S. Open in December. Heading into U.S. Nationals this week, Curtiss currently owns the 3rd-fastest time this year in the event behind Brooks Curry (21.84) and Michael Andrew (21.87).

Curtiss’ teammates Aiden Hayes and JT Ewing also put up solid performances. Hayes improved his season best time in the 100 fly to 53.11, while Ewing hit a 55.71 in the 100 backstroke. On the women’s side of the team, Abby Arens recorded a personal best in the 50 freestyle (25.89), while in the 100 fly she hit a 1:00.09 to put herself just a second shy of her best.

For UNC, Louis Dramm put up a time of 2:01.98 200 IM, which marks about a second drop from his previous season best done in May. He also competed in the 200 freestyle, where he took first in a season best of 1:51.84. Skyler Smith collected a victory in the 100 breast, as she neared her personal best time a 1:09.45. She also hit a season best of 26.59 in the 50 freestyle and a personal best of 58.70 in the 100 free.

Leading the way for the club swimmers was NC State recruit Matt Marsteiner from the New Wave Swim Team. He won the 200 fly in a best time of 2:00.82, while in the 100 fly he finished 2nd to UNC’s Boyd Poelke with a best time of 54.90. Rounding out his top performances was the 200 freestyle, where he stopped the clock at 1:52.07.

His younger brother, Sam Marsteiner, also had a successful showing. The 15-year-old turned in a 2:01.69 in the 200 fly to move himself to 73rd on the all-time rankings for 15-16 boys. He also hit a best time in the 100 fly, where he finished 4th in 55.84.

Keelan Cotter from the TAC Titans won three events on the girls’ side of the meet while also recording a slew of personal best times. Highlighting her weekend of racing was the 400 freestyle, where she dropped over two seconds to touch first in 4:18.56. She also had a massive time drop of six seconds in the 200 fly, where she recorded a time of 2:14.84.