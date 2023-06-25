Summer Juniors Qualifier Josh Smith Commits To Pitt For 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Josh Smith has announced his commitment to the University of Pittsburgh. Smith recently graduated from New Albany High School, located in New Albany, Ohio. He also trains and competes year-round with the New Albany Aquatic Club.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to further my athletic and academic career at The University of Pittsburgh. I want to thank my family, coaches and friends for supporting me along the way.” Go Panthers! #H2P”

Smith wrapped up his short course season this year at the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships in March. He advanced to finals in the 50 freestyle, where he swam a time of 20.73 in finals to finish 21st overall. He also raced in the 100 (45.97) and 200 free (1:43.97), as well as the 100 fly (49.67).

He also represented his high school in February at the Ohio High School State Championship (Division I). He picked two top-eight finishes, earning as high as 3rd in the 50 freestyle (20.50). His second individual event was the 100 fly, where he touched in 6th at 49.90 in finals.

Smith’s best times in both sprint freestyle events were done in December at Speedo Winter Juniors – East. In prelims of the 50 free, Smith stopped the clock at 20.47 to set a best time by a tenth. In the 100 free, he also shaved off a tenth from his previous best to turn in a time 45.82.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.47

100 free – 45.82

200 free – 1:43.23

100 fly – 49.02

The Panthers are led by head coach Chase Kreitler, who took over prior to the 2022-2023 season. In his first year at the helm of the program, the combined team saw 31 program records fall and had a total of 15 athletes advance to the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships.

The men’s team earned 7th out of 12 teams at the ACC Championships in February. Smith is just outside of scoring range in the 50 free, as it took a 19.94 to advance to finals this year. However, his best time in the 50 would have ranked 5th on the team, meaning he has potential to be a key relay swimmer for Pitt as the sprint group turns over. Leading the sprinters was Dominic Toledo, who posted a season best time of 19.59. Joining him under the 20-second barrier was Stepan Goncharov, who turned in a time of 19.76 at ACCs.

Joining Smith in Pitt’s incoming class this fall is Drew Heck, Drew Henry, and Michal Piela. Heck is a breaststroker, Henry swims distance, and Piela is an IM’er, making this a very well-rounded class in terms of event specialties.

