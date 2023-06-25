DIII Chapman University Adds Futures Qualifier Devin Purewal (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Devin Purewal of Pleasant Hill, California, has announced that he will remain in-state this fall with Chapman University. Purewal recently graduated from College Park High School, and trains year-round with Orinda Aquatics.

Purewal swims a mix of sprint freestyle and butterfly events. This spring, he notched a 2023 Futures qualifying time in the 100 fly after dropping nearly half a second to post a time of 50.94. He later swam as a relay swimmer at the CIF State Championships in May, where he led off his team’s 11th place 200 freestyle relay in a best time of 21.48. He went on to swim as the anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay, where he brought his team home in 46.92.

Purewal recently got some long course racing in at the George Haines International Swim Meet this June. Highlighting his meet was his performance in the 100 freestyle, where he knocked a few tenths off his previous best from last summer (55.64). He also recorded a best time in the 50 fly of 27.35, earning him 30th overall.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.48

100 free – 47.61

200 free – 1:46.00

100 fly – 50.94

Chapman University, located in Orange, California, is a Division III program in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC). The Panthers are led by head coach Juliet Suess, who recently wrapped up her first year at the helm of the program. In Suess’ debut season, the Chapman men recorded their best SCIAC finish in program history at 4th.

Purewal’s current best time in the 100 fly would have qualified him just inside the B-final at the SCIAC Championships this year. The team’s top performer in the event was Cole Kershner, who won the B-final in a best time of 49.87. Joining him in finals was Jason Kim, who touched at 51.14 to take 14th. Both will overlap with Purewal for at least one season.

Among the other newcomers this fall are Jack Bakke, James Galligan, Trenten Calloway, and Riley Coleman. Calloway swims similar events to Purewal and owns a best time of 49.07 in the 100 fly.

