DATA VISUAL: The Women’s NCAA Team Scores + Day 3 Finals Scoring Projections

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Live Results

Championship Central

SwimSwam Preview Index

It’s day three of the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. As projected, Virginia is currently in 1st place by 82 points. Friday night’s finals session will feature the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, 3 meter diving, and the 400 medley relay.

This chart analyzes the actual team scores through the 200 freestyle relay, plus the scored psych sheet for Friday’s finals session.

Let’s take a closer look.

The Cavaliers are seeded to build to a 112.5 lead over the competition by the end of the session. By the end of tonight’s finals session, Texas is projected to have a 1 point lead over Stanford for 2nd place. NC State is seeded to move from 6th to 4th by the end of the session.

After the 100 backstroke, Cal is seeded to be in 4th place and then fall to 7th after the 400 medley relay. By the end of the session, Louisville is projected to be in 5th after the 400 IM before falling to 9th. Tennessee is projected to climb from 12th to 8th by the end of the evening. Florida is seeded to be in 9th place after the 400 IM before moving into 11th after the 400 medley relay.