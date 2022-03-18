2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 3 Finals Preview

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Championship Central

Official Psych Sheets

Live Results

Scores Thru Day 2

Virginia 210 Texas 128 Stanford 123 Alabama 120 NC State 99 Louisville 95 California 89 Ohio St 83 Michigan 66 Florida 62 Georgia 57 Tennessee / UNC 53 Tie Wisconsin / Indiana 34 Tie Miami (Florida) / Southern California 27 Tie Duke 26 Missouri / Kentucky 24 Tie Penn 20 Arizona St 19 Minnesota 17 Arizona 16 Northwestern 15 South Carolina 9 Arkansas 6 LSU / UCLA 4 Tie Notre Dame 3 Virginia Tech 2 Yale 1

Virginia took a lead heading into day 3. Texas, Stanford, and Alabama were all in a tight race for second place. NC State, Louisville, Cal, and Ohio State all seem to be in a tight battle for fifth through eighth place.

Opening the night will be the 400 IM where Virginia holds the top two seeds. Alex Walsh swam a 4:01.74 this morning and will be next to teammate Emma Weyant tonight as Weyant swam a 4:03.46. Ella Nelson will also be in the A final of the race for the Hoos as she swam a 4:05.47 to be eighth heading into tonight.

The 100 butterfly should be a tight battle tonight as the A final is separated by less than a second. Virginia’s Kate Douglass is the top seed after swimming a 50.06 this morning. Stanford’s Torri Huske swam a 50.62 and will be next to Douglass in lane five. Tennesee’s Ellen Walshe completed a tough double of back to back events this morning. Walshe will be in the A final of the 400 IM after swimming a 4:03.60 to be seeded third tonight as well as the A final of the 100 butterfly after swimming a 50.65 this morning. Although we cannot be certain, this double is one of the toughest, if not the toughest, double performed by a swimmer at such a high level meet. Defending champion and NCAA record holder Maggie MacNeil of Michigan is seeded fifth going into tonight after swimming a 50.76 in prelims.

Stanford junior Taylor Ruck dropped over two and a half seconds from her seed time to be the top qualifier heading into tonight in the 200 freestyle as she swam a 1:41.89 this morning. Lia Thomas of Penn is seeded second heading into tonight after swimming a 1:42.09 in prelims. Cal’s Isabel Ivey opted for the event this year and is the third seed heading into finals after swimming a 1:42.24 in prelims. Last year’s third place finisher Kelly Pash of Texas will be in lane six tonight after swimming a 1:42.78 in prelims.

Anna Elendt of Texas set a new personal best this morning breaking the Texas school record in the process to be the top seed heading into the 100 breaststroke final. Elendt swam a time of 56.88 and was the only swimmer under 57 seconds this morning. USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler was the runner up in the event last year and is second heading into tonight (57.55). Alexis Wenger of Virginia was third last year and is third heading into tonight after swimming a 57.67 this morning. Last year’s champion Sophie Hansson will be in lane six tonight after swimming a 57.71 this morning.

Stanford freshman Regan Smith swam the top time this morning in the 100 backstroke as she swam a 49.66. Smith is the American Record holder in the event as she swam a 49.16 in 2021. Last year’s champion and unofficial American Record holder in the 50 backstroke, Katharine Berkoff of NC State tied with Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh for the second fastest time of the morning. Both swam a time of 49.93.

The 400 medley relay will conclude the night. NC State won the event last year in a 3:24.59 which was a new NCAA record. Virginia was second in a 3:25.13. NC State’s NCAA record did not stand long though as Virginia has the fastest time in the country this year after swimming a 3:22.34 at the ACC Championships. NC State holds the #2 time in the NCAA this season as they swam a 3:24.78 at ACCs.