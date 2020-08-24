Danish SC Championships On The Books For December

The Danish Swimming Federation (Dansk Svømmeunion) has revealed its approved national competitive events on the calendar for the remainder of 2020.

As with national federations around the world, Dansk Svømmeunion cancelled its premier event, the Danish Open, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was originally scheduled to be held in March, with the competition representing a primary Olympic-qualifying opportunity.

At the time, acting director Morten Hinnerup said, “the cancellation of the Danish Open ‘raises many thoughts and concerns’, but emphasized that the federation was in close contact with FINA, the Danish Olympic Committee and Team Denmark to give Danish swimmers the opportunity to qualify for the season’s international championships, including the Olympics.”

With this in mind, below are the dates provided by the Danish federation for 2020:

Club Team competition: 12-13. September

DMH 1st division 2020: 6.-8. November in Esbjerg

DMH 2nd division 2020: 6.-8. November in Hørsholm

DM junior short course 2020: 3.-6. December in Greve

The Danish Championships 2020 on the short course: 10.-13. December in Elsinore

The Danish Olympic qualification criteria have not yet been updated since the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games. You can review our original post on the selection criteria here.

At the time of publishing, Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Center indicates the nation of Denmark has had 16,397 coronavirus cases reported (.28% of the population), resulting in 623 deaths.