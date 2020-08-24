2020 Olympic Flame Set To Be Publicly Displayed In September

The Olympic flame for the postponed 2020 Games in Tokyo is set to be publicly displayed next month in the host nation of Japan. The display is happening months after the original April timeframe due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting Olympic Games delay.

As we reported, the Tokyo Olympic Flame was scheduled to be on limited public display at Japan’s J-Village National Training Center in Fukushima. The icon was slated to be available for viewing throughout April to represent a ‘symbol of hope for all countries of the world during these most challenging of times.’

The flame is now set to appear at the Japan Olympic Museum near the Games’ main stadium in Central Tokyo beginning on September 1st. Per a report appearing in The Japan Times, ‘sources say the flame will be kept inside a lantern and those who wish to see it will have to book in advance as the museum will restrict the number of entrants to 60 people per 30 minutes for coronavirus infection prevention purposes.’