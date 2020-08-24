Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A New Take On ESports

by Ben Dornan 0

August 24th, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

#MaskingInStyle

10.

The list no one asked for but everyone needed.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Bean&Norman🤍

A post shared by Penny Oleksiak (@typicalpen) on

Official request for a Bean&Norman dog account.

8.

We understand your struggle, Michelle.

7.

Have we found the first athlete to compete in swimming and gymnastics at a single summer Olympics?

6.

The perfect birthday post-practice snack.

5.

Who ever said you can’t kick in style?

4.

We see you Swim Parents! We appreciate you!

3.

You’ve heard of the Campbells, the Manaudous, and the DeLoofs….. Introducing the Ranneys!

2.

We would love to see this showdown. Happy belated Sarah!

1.

Now, THIS is the cuteness overload that we needed this week.

