Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A New Take On ESports

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

#MaskingInStyle

10.

Cars named after US places, ranked by how much I’d want to live there

1. Tahoe

2. Colorado

3. Kona

4. Durango

5. Sierra

6. Telluride

7. Santa Fe

8. Tacoma

9. Denali — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) August 21, 2020

The list no one asked for but everyone needed.

9.

Official request for a Bean&Norman dog account.

8.

We understand your struggle, Michelle.

7.

Have we found the first athlete to compete in swimming and gymnastics at a single summer Olympics?

6.

The perfect birthday post-practice snack.

5.

Who ever said you can’t kick in style?

4.

Just dropped John at Swim practice and wondering how to time the bagel line so I can pick him up with a bagel and smoothie 😬 — hugstreesanddogs (@Luebke_Tina) August 22, 2020

We see you Swim Parents! We appreciate you!

3.

First brother sister meet!!! pic.twitter.com/urn99fNHUD — Brian Ranney (@Bryan0316) August 19, 2020

You’ve heard of the Campbells, the Manaudous, and the DeLoofs….. Introducing the Ranneys!

2.

Happy Birthday to my other sister @sarahsjo 🍷🎂 Hope one day i can beat you in the 50 Free😏 pic.twitter.com/gAgW1txhm6 — Danie Marais (@DanieMarais_) August 17, 2020

We would love to see this showdown. Happy belated Sarah!

1.

Now, THIS is the cuteness overload that we needed this week.

