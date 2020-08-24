Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A New Take On ESports

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
😷 G I V E A W A Y 😷 Anyone remember these training suit prints!? They’ve taken on a whole new life and have been converted into masks! We’re giving these five away today to one lucky winner and four of their friends! Here’s how to enter: ▪️ Follow @arenausa ▪️ Like this post ❤️ ▪️Tag the 4️⃣ friends you’d give these masks to 🍀 Good luck and #wearamask 😷 🇺🇸 only
#MaskingInStyle
Cars named after US places, ranked by how much I’d want to live there
1. Tahoe
2. Colorado
3. Kona
4. Durango
5. Sierra
6. Telluride
7. Santa Fe
8. Tacoma
9. Denali
— Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) August 21, 2020
The list no one asked for but everyone needed.
Official request for a Bean&Norman dog account.
We understand your struggle, Michelle.
Have we found the first athlete to compete in swimming and gymnastics at a single summer Olympics?
The perfect birthday post-practice snack.
Who ever said you can’t kick in style?
Just dropped John at Swim practice and wondering how to time the bagel line so I can pick him up with a bagel and smoothie 😬
— hugstreesanddogs (@Luebke_Tina) August 22, 2020
We see you Swim Parents! We appreciate you!
First brother sister meet!!! pic.twitter.com/urn99fNHUD
— Brian Ranney (@Bryan0316) August 19, 2020
You’ve heard of the Campbells, the Manaudous, and the DeLoofs….. Introducing the Ranneys!
Happy Birthday to my other sister @sarahsjo 🍷🎂
Hope one day i can beat you in the 50 Free😏 pic.twitter.com/gAgW1txhm6
— Danie Marais (@DanieMarais_) August 17, 2020
We would love to see this showdown. Happy belated Sarah!
Today’s bicep 💪🏾 workout brought to you by @ayvnjones 📷 @rupijones . . . . . #Swim #USASwimming #TeamUSA #Olympian #Olympics #Dream #Swimming #Motivation #Fashionable #Follow #SelfLove #Focused #Motivated #Happy #Love #Quarantine #PhotoOfTheDay #Me #Style #Smile #instagood #Instadaily #Inspire #picoftheday #swag #Lifeisgood #igers #Nofilter #Instapic #Bestoftheday
Now, THIS is the cuteness overload that we needed this week.
