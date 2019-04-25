Denmark Announces 2020 Olympic Swim Team Selection Criteria

The Danish Olympic Committee this week approved the Danish Swimming Union’s selection criteria for the 2020 Olympic Games.

“I am very pleased that we can already publish the national criteria for swimming at the Tokyo Olympics after a good and constructive dialogue with the Danish Sports Federation and Team Denmark,” said Danish sport manager for swimming Lars Green Bach in a press release. “Today, we can present some selection criteria which, based on our sporting strategy and action plan, build on our principles for international qualification over the last few years. Criteria that focus on extracting swimmers who can perform at the highest international level at the Tokyo Olympics.”

The Criteria:

Denmark has set their qualifying times to be equal to the FINA “A” times for the Olympic Games.

MEN Event WOMEN 22.01 50 free 24.77 48.57 100 free 54.38 1:47.02 200 ree 1:57.28 3:46.78 400 free 4:07.90 7:54.31 800 free 8:33.36 15:00.99 1500 free 16:32.04 53.85 100 back 1:00.25 1:57.50 200 back 2:10.39 59.93 100 breast 1:07.07 2:10.35 200 breast 2:25.52 51.96 100 fly 57.92 1:56.48 200 fly 2:08.43 1:59.67 200 IM 2:12.56 4:15.84 400 IM 4:38.53

Times can be done at either the 2020 Danish Open (March 28th-April 1st), or the secondary qualifier: the Swim Open Stockholm in Sweden (April 3rd-6th). Times from the Stockholm Open will only be considered if the swimmer has participated in the same race at the Danish Open, and if there is still an available spot after the Danish Open. In other words: Stockholm Open results won’t be able to bump results from the Danish Open.

Athletes will also be subjected to a proof of fitness and competitiveness standard regarding the desire to swim faster at the Olympics than they did at the Trials meet. The Danish National Team coach Stefan Hansen must approve all all athletes’ Olympic preparation plans.

Relays will be entered if they qualify at this summer’s World Championships.

Denmark has 14 total Olympic medals in swimming in its history, including 3 golds. That ranks them 20th on the all-time medals table. The country’s most successful Olympic sports to date have been sailing, cycling, rowing, and shooting.

The country won 2 swimming medals at the 2016 Olympic Games: a gold from Pernille Blume in the 50 free and a bronze from the women’s 400 medley relay in a new European Record.

Denmark has announced a 12 swimmer roster for the 2019 World Championships this summer.