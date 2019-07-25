Danas Rapsys and Sun Yang Share Embrace on Pool Deck at World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Meet site

FinaTV Live Stream

Live results

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang has become a lightning-rod for criticism among his fellow athletes at the 2019 World Championships, but at least one big name swimmer, who is not his countrymate, has had a positive interaction with Sun.

A video clip apparently from Chinese TV, posted on Twitter on Wednesday, shows Rapsys and Sun having a conversation on deck, hugging, and exchanging what appears to be pleasantries. Rapsys touched the wall first in the men’s 200 free final, but was disqualified for a false start. Sun touched the wall 2nd, and was promoted to 1st place after the disqualification.

Sun Yang met Danas Rapsys beside the pool today. They hugged and chatted with each other. pic.twitter.com/wauBVVIAkk — Chinese Swimming News and Results (@fan_swimming) July 24, 2019

The controversy around Sun can be read in full elsewhere on the site, but in short, last September one of his bodyguards smashed a vial of his blood during an out-of-competition doping control sample collection. FINA pressed for a punishment, but the independent FINA anti-doping panel declined to do so. The Sun camp argued that the testers did not provide proper credentials, and no evidence was provided to dispute this (the tester in question did not appear or provide evidence of her credentials to the hearing). WADA has appealed the decision and a hearing is expected in September.

After Sun won the 400 free (without aid of a disqualification), Australian silver medalist Mack Horton refused to stand on the podium next to Sun or take pictures with him. In the 200 free, British bronze medalist Duncan Scott stood quietly on the podium in protest, but would not take pictures with the other 2 medalists. Sun could be seen walking off the podium calling Scott a “loser.” Both Horton and Scott have received large, though not unanimous, support from those swimmers who have spoken out publicly, including a reported standing ovation for Horton in the athletes’ dining hall.

Sun, Horton, and Scott all received warning letters from FINA.

The account also showed a photograph of Rapsys, who is Lithuanian, helping Sun out of the pool after the 200 free.

Rapsys helped Sun get out of the pool after 400 free prelim. pic.twitter.com/i8sqyGiUsX — Chinese Swimming News and Results (@fan_swimming) July 24, 2019

Rapsys made a statement on his Instagram page of disappointment about his disqualification, expressing that while he did probably shake his leg, he does not believe that he gained an advantage.

The statement translates to English as follows: