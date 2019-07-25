2019 World Championships: Olympic Champion Oleksiak Drops 100 Free

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Live results
Day 5 prelims heat sheets
Canada’s Penny Oleksiak, 19, has pulled out of the women’s 100m freestyle at 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju. Oleksiak is the reigning Olympic co-champion in the distance, having tied with Simone Manuel in the final at Rio in 2016. Oleksiak’s 52.70 established World Junior, Olympic, and Americas, the latter two shared with Manuel. She also won medals in the 100 fly (silver), 4×100 free (bronze), and 4×200 free (bronze) in Rio.
Swimming Canada confirmed in an email the Oleksiak has withdrawn from the 100 free with a prepared statement from High Performance Director and National Coach John Atkinson:
“The three goals for Penny coming into the meet were to help Canada win medals in the relays, to get back to being in world individual finals, and get back to performing best times. In the first four days of this meet, she’s achieved all three of those goals, including helping us win our first medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay since 1978. With four more events in the last four days of the meet, particularly with the 4×200 freestyle relay being today, Penny and the performance staff have decided together that she will not swim the 100 freestyle at this competition.”
Oleksiak was entered in the 100 free, 200 free and 50 fly. She finaled in the 200 free on Wednesday, placing sixth with a time of 1:56.59. She went a personal-best 1:56.41 in the semi-final.
Wtf??? The amount of scratches at this meet is insane
I have to agree with you. Swimming does not get the attention outside of the Olympics because they shoot themselves in the foot by ONLY caring about the Olympics. My god, if you win a world championship, you can always say, at one point, I proved I was best in the world. Only the Worlds and the Olympics can make that claim. This is a joke. The reason swimming doesn’t get an audience to support them as professional athletes is because you want to see them performing more than once every 4 years. You have to take other meets seriously. Scratches at Worlds is bad. Not shaving at other swim competitions is bad (what a joke the Arena pro series… Read more »
Surprising honestly, but I guess as noted above, relays are the big priority here for her.
Hope she’s feeling okay, this has gotta be the strangest meet I’ve ever seen, higher highs and lower lows than I’d have ever expected.