2019 World Championships: Olympic Champion Oleksiak Drops 100 Free

Canada’s Penny Oleksiak, 19, has pulled out of the women’s 100m freestyle at 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju. Oleksiak is the reigning Olympic co-champion in the distance, having tied with Simone Manuel in the final at Rio in 2016. Oleksiak’s 52.70 established World Junior, Olympic, and Americas, the latter two shared with Manuel. She also won medals in the 100 fly (silver), 4×100 free (bronze), and 4×200 free (bronze) in Rio.

Swimming Canada confirmed in an email the Oleksiak has withdrawn from the 100 free with a prepared statement from High Performance Director and National Coach John Atkinson:

“The three goals for Penny coming into the meet were to help Canada win medals in the relays, to get back to being in world individual finals, and get back to performing best times. In the first four days of this meet, she’s achieved all three of those goals, including helping us win our first medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay since 1978. With four more events in the last four days of the meet, particularly with the 4×200 freestyle relay being today, Penny and the performance staff have decided together that she will not swim the 100 freestyle at this competition.”

Oleksiak was entered in the 100 free, 200 free and 50 fly. She finaled in the 200 free on Wednesday, placing sixth with a time of 1:56.59. She went a personal-best 1:56.41 in the semi-final.