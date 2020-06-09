Daily Dryland Swimming Workouts #78 – Pushup Pyramid

For the past few months, SwimSwam has been posting a daily swimming workout to help inspire swim coaches around the world who are looking for new ideas to try with their swimmers. Since most of the world’s pools are currently closed for business, we wanted to give swimmers and coaches an alternative set of dryland workouts to use to stay fit during the quarantine. These workouts will be designed to be done around the house. Some will use basic equipment, like medicine balls or stretch cords, while others will be all body-weight exercises.

These workouts are provided for informational purposes only.

See more at-home training ideas on our At Home Swim Training page here

ARM DAY

As swimmers around the world are preparing for a gradual return to the pool, it’s time to start honing in our dryland workouts with some moves more specific to swimming (though, general fitness will continue to benefit you even once you are back in the water). Today’s workout will be pushup-heavy, since we’ve been focusing on core and lower body lately.

WARMUP

This one will focus on the chest, arms, and upper back. Let’s make sure you’re upper body is nice and loose before you begin.

Approx. 30 seconds arm circles each direction. Start with small circles, and gradually make the circles bigger.

60 seconds streamline jumps

Stand in streamline and slowly turn shoulders to each side a few times. This will stretch lats and back muscles.

WORKOUT:

This workout is almost entirely pushups, so make sure you’re doing what you can to keep your arms as loose as possible between rounds.

Take 15-20 seconds between each exercise.

Round 1

15 regular push ups

15 diamond pushups

5 pushup holds (go down to 90 degrees and hold for 5 seconds)

10 clap pushups

10 wide-grip pushups

Take 2-3 minutes rest before next round

Round 2

20 regular push ups

20 diamond pushups

10 pushup holds (go down to 90 degrees and hold for 5 seconds)

15 clap pushups

15 wide-grip pushups

Take 2-3 minutes rest before next round

Round 3

15 regular push ups

15 diamond pushups

5 pushup holds (go down to 90 degrees and hold for 5 seconds)

10 clap pushups

10 wide-grip pushups

Let’s give your arms a break, and cap this workout off with 10 minutes of cardio. Finish today’s workout off with a 10-minute jog. Make sure to give your legs a quick warm up by doing leg swings front-to-back and side-to-side before you jog.

COOL DOWN

It will be important to do plenty of static stretching at the conclusion of this workout. Make sure to stretch your arms and chest out especially well. Be sure to get some protein within 30 minutes, and drink plenty of water the rest of the day!